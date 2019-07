CUYAHOGA FALLS — Police are investigating a robbery at Jared’s Galleria, 380 Howe Avenue, Sunday afternoon.



Police said they responded to the jewelry store after three individuals wearing hoods and masks entered the store, smashed a display case and grabbed several items of undisclosed value and fled southbound in a vehicle at about 3 p.m.



Anyone with information can contact the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department detective bureau at 330-971-8334 or the Cuyahoga Falls Tip Line at 330-971-8477.