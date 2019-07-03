SAFESITTER program offered at Belmont College



ST. CLAIRSVILLE – The Workforce Development and Community Education Department at Belmont College will be offering a one-day SAFESITTER Program this summer. The program is designed to prepare students in grades 6 – 8 to be safe when there are home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting.



A class session will be offered at the Main Campus in St. Clairsville on July 20 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Students are asked to bring a sack lunch.



The instructor-led class will be filled with fun games and role-playing exercises. Students will also have the opportunity to use manikins to practice rescue skills such as choking rescue and CPR.



For information about the SAFESITTER Program, call the Workforce and Community Education Office at 740-699-3869 or email jkerns@belmontcollege.edu.



Historical society plans field trip



The Belmont County Historical Society is sponsoring a field trip to Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, Avella, Pa., on Thursday, July 18. John Boilegh, an anthropologist with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, will lead the tour.



Meadowcroft Rockshelter is an archaeological site located at 401 Meadowcroft Road, Avella, Pa., in Jefferson Township, Washington County, Pa. The site is a rock shelter in a bluff overlooking Cross Creek and contains evidence that the area may have been continually inhabited for more than 19,000 years. If accurately dated, the site would be the earliest known evidence of human presence and the longest sequence of continuous human occupation in the New World.



Those who wish to carpool will meet at the Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum, 532 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville, at 8:30 a.m. Those who wish to drive on their own will meet in front of the Meadowcroft Visitor’s Center at 11 a.m. After the tour the group will meet at Drover’s Inn, 1001 Washington Pike, Wellsburg, W.Va., for lunch on your own.



The event is open to the public. There is an admission fee to tour Meadowcroft. Boilegh is a popular and entertaining speaker and has led multiple field trips for the museum.



Note: Wear comfortable clothes and appropriate walking shoes.



Contact Becky for questions at 740-425-2228 or visit on Facebook or the website www.barnesvilleohio.com/belmontcountymuseum