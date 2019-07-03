RAVENNA — A 21-year-old Aurora man charged with the Nov. 19 stabbing death of his father has been found not competent to stand trial at this time.



Portage County Common Pleas Judge Becky Doherty found Colton J. Gavin not competent to stand trial. He has been receiving mental health treatment in the Portage County jail, according to court records.



However, the judge ruled there is substantial probability that Gavin’s competency can be restored within the statutory time if the defendant is provided with a course of treatment.



Gavin is accused of stabbing his father, Thomas Gavin, 52, multiple times with a kitchen knife on Nov. 19 at about 9 p.m. at a family friend’s house on Greenview Drive.



Doherty ordered that Gavin be entered into Northcoast Behavioral Healthcare in Sagamore Hills Township for inpatient treatment under the supervision of Common Pleas Court’s evaluation unit.



Doherty said the court will provide NBH with all reports of Gavin’s current mental condition, and the prosecutor’s office will provide NBH with any other relevant information.



Until a bed is available at NBH, Gavin will remain in the Portage County jail, where he has been held for the past several months on a $3 million bond.



Doherty further ordered that as soon as NBH’s forensic examiner rules that Gavin is either competent to stand trial or is unable to be restored to competency, that NBH will provide the court with a written report reflecting the determination.



After delivery of the report to Doherty, the county sheriff will transport the defendant from NBH to the Portage County jail.



The judge also ordered that the Aurora Police Department will photograph items seized in the case, namely a ring, watch and wallet, and then release those items to the prosecutor’s office, which will forward them to Gavin’s attorney, Joseph Gorman.



The Gavins lived together in a home on Prestige Woods Boulevard, according to court records. They were at the Greenview Drive home for Colton to discuss addiction treatment with the homeowner, who told dispatchers Colton was having a "psychotic episode."



Colton was indicted on one count of aggravated murder, an unclassified felony; two counts of murder, each an unclassified felony; and two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony.