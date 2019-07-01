LOUDONVILLE — In the spring of 1965, Janet (Stitzlein) Abee graduated from Loudonville High School and shortly afterward, left to study at The Ohio State University.



She didn’t return to her hometown until 2009, after completing a 35-year career with the State of Florida’s Department of Juvenile Justice. Prior to that career, she attended Ohio State, taking a full load of classes each summer and graduating in three years with a degree in social welfare, the equivalent of social work in today’s academic language.



Then, after four years working for the Franklin County Department of Children’s Services, 1968-72, in Columbus, she moved to Florida.



She finally returned to the Loudonville area on her retirement in 2009. Abee is the oldest of seven children of the late Clovis and Ruth Stitzlein. She has five brothers, Gary, Roger, Steve, Dwain and Brian, and a sister, Nancy, half of whom still live in the Loudonville area.



"My idea on returning to my hometown was to spend some time with my parents, and get to know my nieces and nephews," Abee said.



One day she accompanied her parents to a Loudonville Farmers Equity Appreciation Day program (in part to support brother Roger, who manages the Equity) held at the Loudonville Lions Club building. "One of the Lions who was helping serve the dinner at the program, Ron Kiefer, started talking with me," she remembered, "and in the end invited me to join the club."



She did, and for the nine years since has been fully steeped in Lions activities.



Over the past year, she has served as the club’s president, a service that makes her more fully appreciative of the work the Lions do.



"I am very proud to be a part of a resource that helps many different aspects of our community, the Boy Scouts, the swim team, ball teams, high school students through scholarships and the Leo Club, and, as part of Lions International, one of the American charitable institutions with an outstanding reputation for its use of funds," Abbe said. "What amazes me most about the Lions is how diverse the membership is, farmers, people who worked at the pottery, public servants who come together to work together on community projects, and who have outstanding comradery. Growing up, my parents taught us to work hard, and to do things for the church and community. The Lions fit right in with their lessons.



"During my 35-year career in Florida," Abee said, "I felt kind of guilty not being involved."



The Lions keep members busy with four major fundraising projects, the summer holiday chicken barbecues, fish fries the third Friday of every month except December, the annual Loudonville Fair food tent and the funnel cake stand at Malabar Farm’s Heritage Days.



When she joined, she said Lions Ron and Lois Lutz were the mainstays for most of these projects, and her first role was to help Lois with shopping before the events. She said when she agreed to work through the chairs to become Lions president, she insisted that Ron Lutz remain in his role as club secretary "to maintain continuity."



In addition to its projects, the Lions hold regular meetings, usually with a program, the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, except during the summer months.



She also said she always had a family connection with the Lions as close relatives Carl and Thelma Stitzlein and Carl and Mabel Snyder were heavily involved in the past. "Our biggest need today is getting younger folks involved to carry on the tradition," she said.



Abee said she enjoyed growing up in a big family with lots of close relatives. "My mom came from a family of seven, and my dad nine, so I have lots of cousins, along with six brothers and sisters," she said. "Growing up, I learned socialization from family activities and church, both a source of entertainment for me."



Her career in Florida started out in West Palm Beach as a juvenile probation officer, and later took her to Fort Lauderdale, Ocala, Daytona and Tallahassee. "I didn’t like Tallahassee as much as the other communities," she said. "Really, all there was to it was state government and Florida State University."



An irony in her career in Florida was her promotion, as she arrived in Tallahassee, to the newly created post of chief of victim care. "Shortly after I retired the state abolished the position," she said. "I was Florida’s only chief of victim care."



She said she made her plans to return to Loudonville about five years before her retirement in Florida.



She said she enjoyed living in Florida, and the summer heat didn’t bother her, as the winter cold here doesn’t bother her, though she enjoys traveling back to Florida. "When I lived there, I had lots of friends and family stopping by to visit."



She lived in a home in Loudonville after moving back here until last year, after both of her parents had died, when she moved into their home about three miles northwest of Loudonville.