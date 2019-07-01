AURORA — Exterior and interior alterations worth $6 million at McMaster Carr on Aurora Industrial Parkway resulted in the total value of building permits issued by the city in May being $9.07 million.



In addition to the McMaster Carr industrial project, interior alterations at the former Pioneer Tavern and Chamber of Commerce offices at 173 S. Chillicothe Road were valued at $175,000 and residential projects were valued at $2.89 million.



Residential permits were issued for seven single-family homes, one addition, eight alterations, three garages, 26 decks, three utility buildings and two "other" projects.



The building department issued 67 licenses, including 55 for general work, seven for electrical, three for heating and air conditioning and two for plumbing.



Revenue for the building department included $28,825 from building permits, $6,700 from licenses, $15,150 from miscellaneous, $6,650 from impact fees, $304 from state fees, $13,300 from completion deposits and $70,000 for topography deposits for a total of $140,929.



City employees made 639 residential and 47 commercial-industrial inspections in May.



Meanwhile, Police Chief Brian Byard reported that 22 Part I — the most serious — incidents were reported, including 18 thefts, three assaults and one motor vehicle theft.



Other incidents included fraud-identity theft and domestic disputes (three each) and one each vandalism, physical domestic violence, disorderly conduct, suicide attempt or threat, missing person and missing or runaway juvenile.



Officers filed 112 reports, and handled 383 traffic-related tasks, 607 service-related activities and 183 criminal-type calls.



Twenty traffic accidents were investigated, three of which involved injuries. There was one vehicle-deer collision reported, along with three accidents on private property.



Officers arrested 28 adults on criminal charges — including 12 on warrants — issued 87 traffic citations and two parking citations and made 233 traffic stops.



Seven juveniles were cited for traffic violations and one was determined to be unruly. All eight cases were handed over to Portage County Juvenile Court.



Fire Chief David Barnes reported his crews responded to 170 emergency medical service calls and 50 non-EMS calls, and made 34 fire prevention inspections. Fire loss amounted to $1,300, bringing the total for the first five months of 2019 to $11,300.



Fire department crews made 42 trips to Cleveland Clinic-Twinsburg, 29 to University Hospitals-Ahuja, 24 to Cleveland Clinic-Hillcrest, 17 to UH-Twinsburg, six to UH-Portage, four to Cleveland Clinic-Southpointe, two to UH-Geauga and one each to Akron Children’s, MetroHealth Medical Center and UH-Bedford.



Weakness was the main reason for EMS calls (32 incidents), followed by altered mental status and acute abdominal problems (nine each) and death and syncope and collapse (five each).



During fire prevention inspections, hazards found included fire extinguishers and fire alarms out of service date, extinguishers not installed in proper locations, exit sign backup power and emergency lighting not functional, aisles and exit doors blocked, damaged electrical covers, exposed wiring, too many extension cords in a socket and misuse of power strips.



Twenty-five correction notices were issued.



The service department reports that cemetery receipts in May totaled $4,074, which included $1,631 from sales of lots, $1,090 for vault interments, $543 for perpetual care, $546 for interments and $264 for foundations.



Contractors picked up 665 tons of trash and 133 tons of recyclables in May, an 83 percent to 17 percent ratio. Both of those volumes were monthly highs for the first five months of 2019.



