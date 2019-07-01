SAGAMORE HILLS — A man whose body was found in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park Saturday night died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Gary Guenther, chief investigator with the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday morning.



Guenther said the man, believed to be in his early 50s, has not been positively identified.



Township Police Detective Victoria Miavitz, also on Monday morning, said Cuyahoga Valley National Park rangers found the body in a wooded area about three-quarters of a mile to the west of Canyon View Road’s 1000 block at about 7 p.m.



"In the course of looking for a missing person, which is what we were doing, we requested the help of neighboring agencies and the rangers happened to know that area and so in the course of looking for the person, they came across the body," she said.



Guenther and Miavitz said they did not have any other information yet to release.



