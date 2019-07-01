Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



Theft: A Fairview Avenue resident reported June 23 that an unknown person entered his vehicle through an open window and took a wallet. No value of the loss was given and the owner was advised to inform his bank and cancel credit cards.



Warrant situations: An Oakwood Village man was transferred June 20 from Macedonia custody to Aurora on a warrant for failing to appear in court for a sentencing hearing. He was later released on bond.



An Aurora woman was arrested June 25 on Aurora-Hudson Road on a warrant from Streetsboro. She was handed over to Streetsboro police.



Officers picked up a Euclid man June 21 on a felony warrant for identity theft. He was interviewed and released on bond.



A Campbell woman was transferred June 21 from Erie County custody to Aurora on a felony warrant for robbery. He was taken to the Portage County Jail.



An Aurora man turned himself in June 20 on a warrant for domestic violence. He was taken to the Portage County Jail.



Weapons turned in: A Chelmsford Drive woman turned in pieces of firearms June 19 so they could be destroyed.



Fender-benders: Police said an Aurora man backed into a parked, driverless car June 19 on South Aurora Road. Little damage was done to the parked car and none to the driver’s car. The owner of the parked car was notified, and the parties exchanged insurance information.



Officers responded to an East Mennonite Road park June 21 to find a Kent woman backed her vehicle into an Aurora man’s vehicle in a parking lot. Minimal damage occurred and there were no injuries. Insurance information was exchanged.



Abandoned bicycle: Police picked up a bicycle June 20 that had been locked to a light post on East Parkway Boulevard for over a week. The bike was taken to the station for safekeeping pending being claimed by its owner.



Loose dog: Officers checked out a report of a loose dog June 20 on Sherwood Drive. The owner was warned about having a dog at large and told he would be cited if it happens again.



OVI citation: A Mantua man was cited June 23 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failing to control after police said he struck a utility pole on Briarcliff Drive and continued driving, saying he was trying to locate his fiance, who had left a party and he feared for her safety. The man was found to have a blood alcohol content of .108. He was released on bond.



Possible OVI: A Windham man was taken to his residence after being found in a vehicle in a North Aurora Road parking lot. Officers responded to an alarm at the business, and the man told them he works there and planned to sleep overnight in his vehicle. Police said he did not pass sobriety tests and was taken to the police station, where he requested a blood sample be taken instead of a breath test. Charges were not filed at the time pending results of the blood test.



Soliciting complaint: Officers checked out a report June 22 about a solicitor on East Mennonite Road. A female resident said he did not have any identification, permit or business card. Officers could not find the man and advised the woman to remain vigilant.



Dog in labor: Officers arrived at Page and East Mennonite roads June 22 to find a disabled vehicle. The Mantua woman inside said her dog was in labor for 12 hours and she believed it was in distress. The woman and dog were taken to the Aurora Vet Clinic, and the disabled vehicle was towed.