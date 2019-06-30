Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Macedonia —



Theft



Van stolen from business: An East Highland Road business owner reported June 24 that someone stole a delivery van of unspecified value while it was parked outside the business since the day before. The owner said the keys were not in the van. Police said the van was found abandoned, also on June 24, in Cleveland with the steering column damaged and the catalytic converter and battery missing. The van was towed to the Macedonia Police Department for examination, said police, and the theft was under investigation.



Handicap placard taken: A Sagamore Hills woman reported a handicap placard was taken from her vehicle’s rearview mirror while the vehicle was in the parking lot of a Macedonia Commons Boulevard store with the windows down for several minutes during the early afternoon June 24. The woman said she contacted the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, which told her she needed to file a police report.



Operating a vehicle



under the influence



Man stopped at light: An Avon Lake man, 47, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and blood alcohol content over the legal limit of 0.08 percent after a woman reported the man’s vehicle was stopped in the right lane on the Interstate 271 southbound exit ramp at the Route 82 traffic light at about 10:40 p.m. June 24. The woman said she was behind the man’s vehicle and when he did not move after the light turned green after and she honked her horn several times, she drove around him and saw his head back and his mouth open as if he was passed out.



Police said the man also appeared to be unconscious when they arrived and after repeated failed attempts at getting a response from him and not being able to open the vehicle door, they smashed a window and after shaking him, he woke up. Police said the man was confused, his speech slurred and they could smell alcohol coming from him. While attempting to perform the field sobriety tests, the man was unsteady on his feet and nearly fell over. EMS responded to the scene, but the man declined to be examined by them and he was taken to Macedonia City Jail.



Man charged following crash: A Northfield Village man, 18, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, not stopping after an accident, underage consumption of alcohol, failure to yield, open container and drug paraphernalia possession following a two-vehicle crash on Shepard Road at Newport Drive at about 11:30 p.m. June 20. Police said there were no reported injuries.



A Newport Drive man reported he had been southbound on Shepard and as he was turning left onto Newport, the Northfield man while making a left turn onto Shepard struck the side of his vehicle. The Northfield man then continued south on Shepard as the Newport man called police and followed him. Police said they spotted the Northfield man’s vehicle and stopped it on Valley View Road, a little south of Highland Road. Police said the man performed poorly on the field sobriety tests and he was taken into custody. Police said they found an open container of alcohol and a marijuana pipe in his vehicle.