The Golden Sixties met June 13 at The Stop Nine Senior Activity Center with 56 members in attendance. Gene West opened the meeting followed by Rick and Sue, who sang and played several songs for the group.



Giveaways went to Jake Davis, Connie Roberts, Darla Kahrig, Frank Buckey, Scott Stemm, Harold Goodin, Reba Farley, Betty Rose, Carol Wharton, Cheri Brown, Sue Hildebrand, Rachel Milligan, Robert Holdren, Mel West, Carolyn Besket, Lenora Douglas, Dorothy Stephen, Pat West, Lola May, Dee Willey, Wayne Stottsberry, Eleanor Davis, Bob Hendershot, Barb Scott, Irene Wilson , Betty Wells, Lonnie Stephen, Leona Powell, Martha West, Cheryl Dawkins, Roger Bates, Ethel Abrams, Lois Morrow and Thelma Roe.



Bible question from our last meeting (June 6) was: "What is the beauty of old men?" The answer (grey head) was found in Proverbs 20:29. The winner was Thelma Roe.



Bible question for this week: "Quote the verse that tells how to train a child."



The group met again June 20 at The Stop Nine Senior Activity Center with 58 members in attendance. Woody Biggs opened the meeting.



Woody's Bible study was taken from Psalm 103 and was about "God having compassion on us".



After lunch, several members of the group brought "the oldest thing they had" and showed it to the group.



Giveaways went to Lola May, Hubert May, Wayne Stottsberry, Harold Goodin, Mary Devoll, Lorraine Price, Hazel Pitzer, Gary Brown, Jim Scott, Lois Morrow, Ruth Carter, Garnet Horton, Alberta Bates, Irene Wilson, John Westover, Eleanor Davis, Gene West, Carolyn Besket, Jim Koehler, Roger Bates, Cheri Brown, Joan Phillips, Cheryl Dawkins, Delbert Snell, Jim Stillion, Scott Stemm, Barb Scott, Martha West, Pat West, Sarah Johnson, Betty Mackley, Betty Rose, Mel West and Connie Holdren,



Bible question from our last meeting (June 13) was: "Quote the scripture that tells how to train a child." The answer (Proverbs 22:6). The winner was Lois Morrow.



Bible question for this week: "What preachers' life was threatened by forty wicked men?" Give book, chapter and verse.



Next week Claire Besse will be here to entertain the group.