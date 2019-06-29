Cole McClure of Jeromesville (left) achieved the rank of Eagle Scout June 22 at his Court of Honor ceremony. His Scoutmastaer, Tom Mole, presented him with his Eagle Scout certificate. McClure is the son of Rick and Tammy McClure. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 452 of West Salem of the Chippewa District. For his Eagle Scout project, Cole built two handicap picnic tables for the Izaak Walton League of Medina County. Cole will be a junior at Northwestern High School, where he participates in band.