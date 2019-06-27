CAMBRIDGE — Your summer "play list" should include more than great music. It should include memorable adventures with family and friends.



The landscape of southeast Ohio, specifically Guernsey County, threads together an amazing tapestry of forested hills, open meadows, misty valleys and clear streams. It is home to some of Ohio’s largest lakes and state parks, not to mention an international wildlife center and more.



Your summer play list should begin with Salt Fork State Park, Ohio’s largest state park. It is surprising located only a 15-minute drive from downtown Cambridge. The park boasts 17,229-acres with 14 scenic hiking trails, ranging from easy to moderate. It also as the largest inland beach in the state (there’s nearly 3,000 acres of water), a four-star golf course, a mini-golf course, 200+ campsites, and the Salt Fork Lodge, which itself has 53 cabins and 148 rooms (and yes, it’s overlooking the lake at just the right point). http://parks.ohiodnr.gov/saltfork



Another perfect spot to explore is Seneca Lake. Thirteen miles southeast of Cambridge, Seneca Lake is Ohio’s third largest inland waterway, and it has all the lake activities you might expect: fishing for bluegills and bass, boating, waterskiing, swimming, camping … all that and geocaching.



The park oversees all new geocache submissions, ensuring they meet guidelines, and gives you a chance to explore the area around the lake on a scavenger hunt in the great outdoors — whether you’re an avid ‘cacher or a first-timer. https://senecapark.mwcd.org/



The area is also home to The Wilds, one of the largest and most innovative wildlife conservation centers in the world. Visitors may board a guided safari tour to see and learn about endangered species living in open-range habitats. Horseback, fishing, and zipline safaris are also available. www.TheWilds.org



If you’re seeking family fun and games, Rocky Fork Recreation has 850 acres of outdoor opportunities including paintball, guided horseback rides, canoeing, hiking trails, mini-golf, pizza-sub shop, and more. It is open seven days a week and year-round. http://rockyforkranchresort.com/



Deerassic Park Education Center offers unique outdoor opportunities with a heard of deer, fishing pond, and trails. Special events are schedule throughout the year, including field trips for classrooms and youth groups. www.DeerassicClassic.com



Finally, enjoy a leisurely stroll with your family or an invigorating 12-mile bike ride enjoying the solitude and beauty along the Great Guernsey Trail. This paved, low-grade path offers an unforgettable natural setting as you disappear into the serene woods. Travel over three bridges; stop for an ice cream cone; or make it a great workout. www.guernseycountycdc.com



For more information, contact the Cambridge/Guernsey County VCB office at 627 Wheeling Avenue, Suite 200 in downtown Cambridge, call 740-432-2022, email info@VisitGuernseyCounty.com or visit VisitGuernseyCounty.com.