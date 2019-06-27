Dear editor,



Anyone who onws a "non-plug-in" hybrid car in Ohio will pay $128.63 to $147.72 more per year if they drive 12,000 to 20,000 miles, under the new 10 1/2 cents per gallon gas tax: HB 62.



This is in stark contrast to the four price increases of $42, $60, $63 and $84 cited as examples in the April 4 edition of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, for non-hybrid cars.



If someone has a non-hybrid that gets only 10 miles per gallon and drives 12,000 miles, their taxes would still be lower than mine; $126 vs. $128.63.



This "fine" is so severe that I would have to drive 62,832 miles per year to equal the flat tax, plus the 10 1/2 cents at the pump. It changes the pump price to 313 1/2 per gallon for hybrids.



Even if I don’t drive my car one mile, I’ll be charged $100.



I’m 67 years old and receive a tax break under the "Homestead Exemption Act" that lowers real estate taxes for people disabled or 65 who have a yearly income of less than $30,000. This helps retirees a lot.



I bought my hybrid with the intention of "stretching" my money, and enjoying what life I have left.



People need to call their state representative and senator to complain about this legislation.



There is a clear disparity of treatment when it comes to hybrid car owners in Ohio.



This tax is the highest in the country.



Frank J. Rico Jr.



Tiltonsville