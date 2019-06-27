Country girls seldom wore shoes in the summer when Sarah grew up near Indian Camp. Once school was out in May, she enjoyed the freedom of bare feet.



Those days when it rained provided real pleasure as Sarah walked through the mud, letting it squish up between her toes. Her tiny feet made a trail of footprints through the rows of corn in the garden. Of course, she didn’t dare go in the house without rinsing off her feet.



It didn’t take long for the soles of her feet to turn as tough as leather. Walking on the gravel and dirt road was just as comfortable as walking in the grass. Why, Sarah’s feet were green for most of the summer months. That’s perhaps the reason she had to wear shoes to church and sometimes to town.



One day, they went to Byesville to see her grandparents. There, Sarah discovered sidewalks and paved streets. She smiled to see the sidewalk had broken concrete, creating nice holes for puddles after the rain. Taking off her shoes and splashing in the puddles with her cousins created Sunday afternoon entertainment.



On the way home, Sarah stuck her bare feet out the window to feel the air brush by as she wiggled her toes. Maybe the air would blow off a little dirt before they stopped at Aunt Julie’s.



She knew she would get a lecture when they visited Aunt Julie, who thought shoes were important. "Sarah," she’d scold, "your feet are going to get so big and wide you won’t find a pair of decent shoes. You better put your shoes on." Sarah just hopped on the porch swing and smiled.



Now, Sarah is a grandmother and seldom wears shoes unless going out in public. When she comes home from a busy day, the first thing she does is take off her shoes, right inside the front door. Some think she acts like a child again.



Sarah hopes she never grows up!