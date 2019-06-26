WOODSFIELD — A 17-year-old boy died in a house fire in Woodsfield recently.



Authorities received reports of a house fire on Old Brick Road around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 15. Both the Woodsfield and the Lewisville Fire Departments responded.



The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Monroe County Coroner’s Office, the teen’s body was taken to the Licking County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.



The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation by the both the Woodsfield Police and the State Fire Marshall’s Office.