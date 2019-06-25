The Mantua Village Garden Club will meet on Monday at the home of Diane Lottig. The meeting will begin at noon with a light luncheon and short business meeting.



The speaker for July is Lorna Fleming who will be teaching us about teas and tisanes (herbal teas). There will be opportunities to sample a variety of teas during lunch. Lorna would like everyone to bring along their favorite tea cup. Lorna will also be talking about the immune-boosting benefits of elderberry syrup.



Anyone may attend, whether just for this particular topic, or to find out more about the club. For more informatiom, contact Diane Lottig at 330-274-2868.