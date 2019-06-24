MACEDONIA — A Mantua woman who was seriously injured in a June 17 two-vehicle crash at the Route 82 and Shepard Road intersection was still a patient in Akron General Medical Center’s intensive care unit Monday morning, according to the hospital’s patient information desk,



Additional information about her condition was unavailable.



Fire Chief Brian Ripley said the day after the crash that the 49-year-old woman was in critical condition and EMS took her to Cleveland Clinic Twinsburg with "life-threatening injuries." She was then flown by helicopter to Akron General, said Ripley.



According to a crash report, the driver of the other vehicle, a 23-year-old Stark County woman, suffered suspected serious injuries and EMS took her to Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights. A woman who answered the hospital’s patient information line, however, said she was unable to find any information about the woman in the hospital’s computer system.



EMS took four children who were passengers in the Mantua woman’s vehicle, including two boys ages 10 and 12 and two girls ages 6 and 8, to Akron Children’s Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries, the report said.



Police said the crash was investigated by the Summit Metro Crash Response Team, which includes a Macedonia police officer.



According to the report, the Stark County woman was westbound on Route 82 in a 2008 GMC Acadia when she went through a red light at Shepard Road and struck a 2012 Honda Odyssey in the driver’s side that the Mantua woman was driving southbound on Shepard at about 4:20 p.m.



Police said the Stark woman told them at the scene that she did not see the light change. Police estimated the woman was traveling at about 40 mph in the 35 mph zone at the time of the crash, according to the report.



Police said that two other motorists who witnessed the crash, one while northbound on Shepard Road and the other westbound on Route 82 following the Stark woman’s vehicle, said the Stark woman went through a red light.



Macedonia Police Lt. Vince Yakopovich said Monday that charges are pending against the Stark woman.



Police said both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene. Ripley said the Mantua woman was trapped in her vehicle for about 20 minutes before she could be freed with tools. The intersection was closed to traffic until about 8 p.m., he said.



Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at 330-541-9431, jsaunders@recordpub.com or @JeffSaunders_RP.