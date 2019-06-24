AURORA — The planning commission accepted for study and scheduled a public hearing for July 17 on a request for wetlands setback variances in conjunction with a driveway for a proposed home off North Bissell Road.



Joe and Amy Jenyk are hoping to buy 9.5 acres on the west side of Bissell between Woodview Trail and Sherwood Drive so they can build a single-family home.



However, the driveway would have to cross streams and at least two Category 2 wetlands, thus meaning the planning commission would have to grant setback variances.



According to Planning-Zoning-Building Director Denise Januska, a proposed topography plan has been reviewed by the Chagrin River Watershed Partners, but a wetlands delineation with Ohio Rapid Assessment Method scores must be submitted.



Januska said this would be the last lot to be developed in what is referred to as the Palmer Woods subdivision. Mrs. Jenyk said buying the land is contingent on getting the required variances.



The driveway would cross tributaries to Pond Brook, which flows into Tinker’s Creek and requires a 25-foot riparian setback. It also would cross at least two Category 2 wetlands, for which a 75-foot setback is required.



Mrs. Jenyk said the couple plans for the driveway to be asphalt, but the Chagrin River Watershed Partners recommends a gravel driveway, with minimal clearing and native vegetation maintained in the setback areas.



The CRWP also points out impacts to any wetlands may require permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.



