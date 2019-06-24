Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Twinsburg —



Weapons offenses



Gun found in vehicle: An Olmsted Township man, 49, was charged with third-degree felony weapons under disability and fourth-degree felony charges of carrying concealed weapons and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and cited with marked lanes after police stopped his vehicle on Interstate 480 westbound for the marked lanes violation at about 10:25 p.m. June 5. Police said that after they smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the man’s vehicle and police K-9 Caesar indicated the possible presence of narcotics, they found a loaded 9 mm pistol the man is not allowed to possess because of a prior felony conviction and a trace amount of suspected marijuana in the vehicle. The man was taken to Solon City Jail.



Fraud



Man reports possible scam: A Twinsburg man reported June 5 that after someone contacted him offering payment in exchange for placing advertisements on his vehicle, he was sent a check for nearly $1,000 and asked to return a portion of it in gift cards. The man said he suspected it to be a scam. No financial loss to the man was reported.



Gift cards not sent: A Twinsburg woman reported May 31 that after she ordered $2,000 worth of gift cards from someone via a website, the package she received contained only pieces of paper and parts of a priority mail envelope. The woman said the website requested that she file a police report and would be giving her a refund.



Child endangerment



Children left in vehicle: A 34-year-old Sunview Drive woman was charged with two counts of first-degree misdemeanor child endangerment after police responded to a report that the woman left two children ages 4 and 2 in a vehicle alone while it was parked outside a Darrow Road business during the late morning May 31. Police said the vehicle’s engine was not running and the vehicle’s windows were open slightly. The woman was given a Stow Municipal Court date and released on a personal bond.



Disorderly conduct



Man was uncooperative: Police responded to a Twin Hills Drive motel after a Cleveland man reported that his girlfriend had assaulted him and he was bleeding while they were there during the early afternoon May 22, but they were unable to find the man and his girlfriend there or at nearby businesses. Police said they were later able to contact the man, but he was uncooperative and they dropped the matter.