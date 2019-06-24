COSHOCTON, Ohio (AP) — Officials have identified the three youths who died in one of two Ohio fires that killed a total of six people.



The Coshocton County coroner says 15-year-old Gabriella Hunley, 12-year-old Joshua Hunley and 15-year-old Cody Smith died June 18 in a barn fire in the county.



The condition of a fourth youth injured in the fire hasn’t been released.



Capt. Dave Stone, of the Warsaw-based Walhonding Valley Fire District, said the youths had been having a sleepover in the barn when it caught fire.



Licking County authorities last week identified the three people killed in a house fire June 18 in that county as 72-year-old Dennis Erckert, 49-year-old Kelly Waters and 6-year-old Jeremiah Rutter.



Investigators are trying to determine the causes of both fires.