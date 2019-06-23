AURORA — Pulte Homes representatives outlined plans June 19 for the commercial and parks portions of the proposed mixed-use development on 245 acres of former Sea World/Wildwater Kingdom land north of Treat Road.



At the planning commission’s meeting, Dan Neff of Neff & Associates said Pulte hopes to attract medical offices and light retail businesses to the two proposed commercial parcels totaling 20.7 acres.



One parcel is south of LIberty Ford on the northeast corner of Route 43 and Treat and the other is north of Liberty Ford and in between the western proposed housing portion of the property and the dealership.



Neff said the light commercial businesses are planned for the southern parcel since the visibility to the public is greater there. He stressed there could be one building or more for small businesses, but no "big-box" structures.



The medical offices are planned for the northern commercial parcel, which Neff said would be a quieter use for land adjacent to the new homes. He stressed the planned medical building would not be a large-scale facility like a hospital.



A couple of planning panelists and one person in the audience questioned whether Aurora could support more retail and medical facilities.



Panelist Laura Duguay said there already are several commercial space vacancies, while panelist Dixie Benshoff Ludick expressed concerns whether the market for medical care in the area is strong enough.



Resident Greg Barrow said there is an overabundance of retail space in the region, and newer retail space is difficult to lease right now. He said he has problems with certain elements of Pulte Homes’ development plan.



Aurora Economic Development Director Jack Burge said he likes the retail and commercial aspect of the development plan. He said it "makes a lot of sense for this piece of property."



He pointed out there is a need for day care facilities in Aurora, and one of the commercial parcels would be perfect for that.



Representatives from Hanna Real Estate, which has been working for two years to market the overall Geauga Lake property, said they are glad to see one major developer’s interest in a large portion of the land, and believe Pulte’s plans are a good fit.



Patrick O’Hara, a land development specialist for Liberty Ford, said Liberty is happy to see a company interested in developing the land around its Aurora dealership.



"It’s a good location, and the mixed-use nature of the plans [housing, retail and green space] are very positive," he said.



Neff said the entrances into the commercial parcels would be off Treat and Squires roads, and Pulte also plans to build a roundabout from the western housing section to connect with the two commercial parcels.



As for Pulte’s plans to donate 112 acres of the 245 acres it hopes to purchase, Pulte spokesman Jim O’Connor said he has been surprised by the negativity expressed by residents attending recent planning panel meetings.



"The old campground is dilapidated now, but people should think of it for what it could be," he said. "There is a lot of potential as parkland for the acreage we’re proposing to donate to the city.



"The quarry is a captivating aspect of that land. We believe about a mile of trails could be developed internally at the site, in addition to about 1,800 feet of walking area along Treat Road.



"We’d like to see a destination that can attract people from throughout Aurora, but also would appeal to homeowners in our adjacent planned neighborhood.



"The paths on this parkland could eventually connect to the rail trail if it is developed, and would certainly be convenient for nearby homeowners to access the commercial parcels. Grants are available to develop and improve parkland."



O’Connor talked about spending some time recently at a site in Canada which has been developed into a mixed-use area much like what Pulte is proposing.



"There is a housing development with retail nearby, plus parkland with trails and even a quarry like Aurora’s land has," he explained. "That community capitalized on the physical aspects of the land, and that’s exactly what we want to do with the Aurora property."



At past meetings, some planning panelists and city officials have expressed concerns about the cost for the city to develop a park there, as well as liability issues because of the quarry.



Resident Deb Conti said the city already has a lot of green space and parks, and since the Cedar Fair land is almost 50 percent wetlands and has a quarry, she is concerned about liability.



The Pulte representatives will return to the planning commission’s July 17 meeting for further discussion of their plans, which the panel has accepted for study. That session will focus on home architectural styles and design guidelines.



