Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Macedonia —



Theft



Parts stolen from trucks: A manager of a South Freeway Drive business reported June 17 that someone cut three catalytic converters totaling about $800 in value off three trucks owned by the business while they were parked in a rear parking lot during the previous few days. Police said they are investigating.



Jewelry taken from home: A Willow Lane man and woman reported discovering June 15 that someone took a necklace, four bracelets and four pairs of earrings of unspecified value from their bedroom and disturbed items in several rooms in their home while they were away on vacation over the previous six days. The man and woman said they were in the process of selling the home, there had been several viewings of the home while they had been away and there was no indication of forced entry. Police said they are investigating.



Disregard of safety



Man cited during traffic stop: A Tennessee man, 27, was cited with willful or wanton disregard for public safety, drug paraphernalia possession, use of turn signals, loud exhaust, no Ohio driver’s license, and squealing tires after police stopped his vehicle on Route 8 northbound at about 4:50 p.m. June 16. Police said that before stopping the man, they saw him drive at a high rate of speed, peeling out from intersections and moving in and out of heavy traffic in a reckless way. Police said a Summit County sheriff’s deputy who was also at the traffic stop said he had been about to stop the man for the same reasons. Police said they found the man possessed two marijuana pipes and a marijuana grinder.



Weapons offenses



Gun found at jail: A 25-year-old Garfield Heights woman was charged with third-degree felony illegal conveyance of a firearm into a jail, fifth-degree felony improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor carrying concealed weapons, using weapons while intoxicated, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, open container, traffic control device, and marked lanes. Police said they followed the woman on Route 82 and saw her turn into a service station lot at an exit-only driveway at around 3:15 a.m. June 15. Police said they had initially responded to reports that the woman had been swerving on Interstate 271 and struck a guardrail. After stopping her vehicle, they saw it had fresh damage down one side. Police said they smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the woman and her eyes were red and glossy. She also refused to submit to field sobriety tests without a witness present despite police telling her it would be video recorded. Police said that after quickly searching her purse, they took the woman to Macedonia City Jail where they conducted a more thorough search of it and found a loaded .38-caliber handgun concealed at its bottom.



Prohibited operation



Tractor ridden against fence: A 20-year-old Cherokee Run man was charged with two counts of fourth-degree misdemeanor prohibited operation after two neighbors reported that the man had used a tractor on his property along a fence between their property and the man’s in violation of city ordinances prohibiting using a tractor within 10 feet of a property line. The neighbors said the man had been shouting obscenities at them while riding the tractor and one neighbor had video of the incident. Police said that the man had also replaced the tractor’s muffler with a louder muffler, also in violation of city ordinances. Police said that while they were talking to the neighbors, two residents of nearby North Bedford Road homes approached and complained of disruptions coming from the man’s property. Police said the charges were fourth-degree misdemeanors due to a previous conviction for minor misdemeanor prohibited operation.