MACEDONIA — The city has chosen Huntington National Bank to finance $222,500 worth of equipment for the service and parks-recreation departments.



Council approved a three-year lease-to-buy agreement June 13. It will allow the service department to obtain two Ford F-250 pickup trucks, an asphalt hot box and one vehicle lift, and the parks-rec department to acquire a Jacobson Truckster and a field liner.



Meanwhile, Mayor Nick Molnar reported the city has been having some problems with its information technology system, including not being able to access email.



As a result of that, Council committed $50,000 from the city works fund to engage a consultant to analyze the problems and recommend solutions, which may lead to technology upgrades. "We need to take action soon," Molnar said.



Council amended a section of the codified ordinances dealing with the timing that annual notices regarding noxious weeds are posted.



The ordinance now calls for the notices to be posted on the city’s website and cable TV station no later than the first of June each year. Under the amendment, the notices will be posted when announced by the building commissioner.



The noxious weeds ordinance requires all owners of improved property to regularly remove weeds and cut grass. Weeds must be kept below 8 inches, and all large piles of cut grass and weeds must be removed from properties.



An amendment to an ordinance dealing with street trees was introduced. It states the city may require the installation of trees in the tree lawn portion of the public right-of-way by a developer of a residential subdivision.



Molnar reported the city is second on the Akron-Cleveland Association of Realtors’ list of median days for homes to be on the sale market (18 days), meaning local homes are selling quickly.



In conjunction with St. Gregorios Church’s India Food Fair, the mayor read a proclamation designating July 27 as India Food Fair Day. The church is at 1252 E. Aurora Road. The fair runs from 1 to 8 p.m.



John Cassmer of the Longwood Manor Historical Society reported the group is discussing with city officials the possibility of creating a community garden at Longwood Park. He noted grants may be available to help fund setup of the garden.



