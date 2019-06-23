Two United States Department of Agriculture agencies will not relocate to the area, despite local officials’ recent attempts to attract them.



Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue recently announced that Kansas City has been chosen as the new headquarters of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture and the Economic Research Service.



In March, the USDA announced six locations in Northeast Ohio were among 67 being considered for the future home of the agencies. That number was reduced from the initial 136 bids.



Area towns vying for the offices included Akron, Streetsboro, Brimfield Township, Middlefield, Twinsburg, and a location in Geauga County.



Twinsburg Director of Planning and Community Development Larry Finch said back then that he wasn’t "terribly confident" that the USDA would select the city, noting the agency "might favor an area more in the center of the Corn Belt."



Finch said the city offered a 17-acre parcel at Cornerstone Business Park as a site for the agencies.



"What we’re offering would accommodate their needs," he said.



The USDA claims moving the two agencies from Washington, D.C. will save money, put USDA resources closer to stakeholders and attract better workers from nearby land-grant and research universities.



"The Kansas City region has proved itself to be hub for all things agriculture and is a booming city in America’s heartland," Perdue said.



"The Kansas City region will allow ERS and NIFA to increase efficiencies and effectiveness and bring important resources and manpower closer to all of our customers."



The two agencies employ about 650 people.



NIFA provides grant funding for agricultural research, education and extension programs. ESC studies several issues, including the rural economy, international trade, food safety and programs that provide food assistance to low-income Americans.



Two Democratic chairwomen of U.S. House agricultural committee, including Northeast Ohio’s Marcia Fudge, criticized the plan. They believe the USDA rushed its decision and ignored farmers, ranchers and researchers who opposed it.



Reporter Ken Lahmers can be reached at 330-541-9400, ext. 4189 or klahmers@recordpub.com.