Noble County
911/Sheriff
Wednesday, June 19
9:30 a.m., assisted Guernsey County probation officer, Bates Road.
8:44 a.m., 911 hang-up call, Marietta Road.
8:42 a.m., auto accident, Seneca Lake Road. No injuries reported.
7:22 a.m., suspicious vehicle in driveway, North Street, Caldwell.
7:07 a.m., business alarm, Beaver Street, Batesville.
5:25 a.m., alarm activation, Beaver Street, Batesville.
5:14 a.m., suspicious male and female dressed in dark clothing standing in the middle of the roadway, Belle Valley Road.
5:10 a.m., missing juvenile, Belle Valley Road. The girl was later located on Belle Valley Road after getting into a fight with her friends.
4:37 a.m., injured deer, Marietta Road.
12:12 a.m., alarm activation, Beaver Street, Batesville.
Tuesday, June 18
10:25 p.m., male reported being "knocked out" by his father.
7:33 p.m., money stolen, Opossum Run Road.
6:37 p.m., boy, 12, having difficulty breathing, Maple View Circle, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
5:39 p.m., syringe found on the ground, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.
5:35 p.m., male trying to steal a radio from a truck, Frostyville Road.
5:28 p.m., ill female, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
4:53 p.m., reckless all-terrain vehicle driver, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.
3:41 p.m., female suffering chest pains, Crooked Tree Road; Beverly EMS and United Ambulance.
3:21 p.m., deer struck by a vehicle, Marietta Road; United and deputy.
1:37 p.m., assisted highway patrol during a traffic stop, Marietta Road.
1:14 p.m., narcotics investigation, Marietta Road. Two females arrested.
12:54 p.m., sport-utility vehicle stuck in a ditch, Sarahsville Road.
12:01 p.m., suspicious activity, Low Gap Road.
10:24 a.m., check fraud, North Street, Caldwell.
10 a.m., auto accident in a parking lot, Fairground Road.
9:44 a.m., vehicle abandoned in a driveway, Frostyville Road.
9:22 a.m., fraudulent prescription, Marietta Road.
8:17 a.m., suspicious male, T-Ridge Road.
4:55 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
4:05 a.m., alarm activation, Beaver Street, Batesville.
2:19 a.m., tractor-trailer stuck in a parking lot, Fairground Road.
Monday, June 17
10:04 p.m., narcotics investigation, McConnelsville Road.
9:53 p.m., fallen tree on roadway, Woodsfield Road; Ohio Department of Transportation.
7:23 p.m., vehicle lights from a church parking lot shining in caller’s window, Railroad Street, Caldwell.
6:31 p.m., issue with a wound after a toe was amputated, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
5:33 p.m., medication stolen, Rich Valley Road.
3:27 p.m., ill person, Summit Court, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
2:31 p.m., male, 53, suffering chest pains, Marietta Road; United Ambulance.
1:39 p.m., possible overdose victim, Main Street, Sarahsville; United and Belle Valley FD.
1:11 p.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
12:17 p.m., burning complaint, Marietta Road.
11:19 a.m., identity theft, Olive Street, Caldwell.
9:45 a.m., ill person, Jeffery Road; United Ambulance.
8:31 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
8:28 a.m., abandoned vehicle, Dexter City.
7:44 a.m., two-vehicle accident, Routes 78/146; Summerfield FD and deputies.
7:03 a.m., several cows loose, Frostyville Road.
5:32 a.m., alarm activation, Beaver Street, Batesville.
3:08 a.m., alarm activation, Beaver Street, Batesville.
Sunday, June 16
7:51 p.m., female injured during a fall, Fairground Road; United Ambulance.
7:10 p.m., ill woman, Marietta Road; United and Belle Valley FD.
6:57 p.m., child, 2, swallowed fuel, Woodsfield Road; United Ambulance.
6:25 p.m., male threatened to harm himself, Marietta Road.
12:49 p.m., alarm activation, Cumberland Street, Caldwell. False alarm.
12:13 p.m., woman suffering chest pains, Fairground Road; United Ambulance.
11:03 a.m., female is dizzy after passing out, Zep West Road; United and Belle Valley FD.
7:35 a.m., difficulty breathing, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
Saturday, June 15
11:24 p.m., traffic violation, Marietta Road. Male arrested.
11:16 p.m., traffic enforcement, Marietta Road. Warning issued.
9:01 p.m., fire alarm activated, Fairground Road. False alarm.
8:18 p.m., narcotics investigation involving K-9 during a traffic stop, Fairground Road. Male arrested and citation issued.
8:07 p.m., traffic enforcement, Marietta Road. Warning issued.
8:05 p.m., woman injured during a fall, Joe Day Road; United Ambulance.
6:26 p.m., reckless driver, Interstate 77.
5:29 p.m., dog abandoned, Pipa Road; dog warden.
4:31 p.m., suspicious behavior by a male and a juvenile at a school, Fairground Road.
2:06 p.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
10:17 a.m., rollover accident with a female trapped in the vehicle, Halley’s Ridge Road; United, Belle Valley FD and deputies.
9 a.m., burglar alarm, Frostyville Road.
Friday, June 14
9:42 p.m., traffic violation, Ridge Avenue, Caldwell. Male arrested after narcotics were located.
8:40 p.m., unconscious person, Walnut Street; United and Belle Valley FD.
8:34 p.m., turn signal violation, Fairground Road. Male arrested after narcotics were located.
7:07 p.m., barking dogs, Jefferson Drive, Caldwell.
5:49 p.m., suspicious activity, Sawmill Road/Schott Street.
4:44 p.m., gasoline stolen, Fulda Road.
4:01 p.m., taillight violation, Parry Hollow Road. Warning issued.
2:41 p.m., barking dogs, Jefferson Drive, Caldwell.
1:16 p.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
12:57 p.m., suspicious vehicle outside a residence, Cobb Road.
9:06 a.m., drug items located next to a building, East Street, Caldwell.
7:04 a.m., dog attacked and killed by another camper’s dog while being held by caller’s 11-year-old child, Park Road.
5:57 a.m., 911 hang-up call, Seneca Lake Road.
5:05 a.m., auto accident, Fish Road. No injuries reported.
12:36 a.m., assisted with search for a missing juvenile, Park Road.
Thursday, June 13
11:58 p.m., male, 70, unresponsive, Jacks Run Road; United, deputies and Noble County Coroner’s Office.
10:40 p.m., fallen tree, Old Infirmary Road.
9:29 p.m., gunshots or fireworks reported, Maple Avenue, Caldwell.
8:08 p.m., male prisoner transported to Noble-Guernsey county line.
7:17 p.m., eye protection violation for a motorcyclist, East Street, Caldwell.
5:30 p.m., bag containing crystals found at a business, Belle Valley.
4:21 p.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
4:02 p.m., dog at-large fighting with other dogs, Ridge Avenue, Caldwell.
1:51 p.m., vehicle struck a guardrail, Interstate 77. Unable to locate.
11 a.m., shoplifter, Olive Street, Caldwell.
9:16 a.m., parking complaint, Main Street, Caldwell.
8:43 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
Wednesday, June 12
10:16 p.m., male employee cut himself with a knife, West Street, Caldwell; United and deputy.
9:58 p.m., reckless driver, Parry Hollow Road.
9:31 p.m., medical transport; United Ambulance.
8:48 p.m., possible impaired driver, Woodsfield Road.
7:07 p.m., fight reported, Fairground Road.
5:17 p.m., well being check for a male and female in a vehicle, Caldwell.
4:37 p.m., landlord-tenant dispute, Keithtown Road.
4:08 p.m., alarm activation, Marietta Road.
1:10 p.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
12:58 p.m., male and female using drugs outside a business, West Street, Caldwell. Suspects arrested.
12:50 p.m., suspicious behavior by a male, Noble County Courthouse, Caldwell.
10:51 a.m., male injured during a fall, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.
10:40 a.m., possible fractured hip, Woodsfield Road; United Ambulance.
10 a.m., back and leg pain, Maple Avenue, Caldwell; United Ambulance.