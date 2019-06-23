Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



Auto fire: Officers assisted the fire department June 12 after a report of flames coming from under a car parked at a West Garfield Road business and owned by a Huntsburg woman. The blaze was extinguished.



Thefts: Officers responded to a South Chillicothe Road store June 12, after a report of a woman leaving without paying for merchandise. They could not locate a suspect. Total loss was $470.



A South Chillicothe Road woman reported June 14 that a kitchen appliance and coins were taken from her home. No value of the loss was given.



A Lake Avenue woman reported June 16 that someone took two tents and a suitcase from her backyard. The suspects could not be located. Value of the loss was $330.



Trespassing: An Akron man and a Canton man were warned June 15 to not return to a South Chillicothe Road business after police spotted them going through dumpsters after hours and without permission. The Akron man was cited for a failure to reinstate his driver’s license violation.



Property damage: A Rock Creek Drive man reported June 13 that his vehicle was keyed while in his driveway overnight. No damage estimate was given.



A Barberton man reported June 14 that his truck was hit by flying rock from a lawn service company doing work on Lakeland Way. He has tried unsuccessfully to contact the business. He was advised it was a civil matter.



A Twinsburg woman reported June 15 that while she was at a local business a rock from a lawn mower operated by a Chagrin Falls landscaping company shattered her vehicle’s back window. No value of the loss was given, and the parties exchanged insurance information.



Warrant incidents: An Akron woman was transferred June 13 from Summit County custody to Aurora on a warrant for failing to appear in court on theft and criminal mischief charges. She was released on bond.



A Lloyd Avenue man was arrested June 13 on a probable cause warrant for aggravated menacing. He was taken to the Portage County Jail.



A Bedford Heights man was transferred June 17 from Cuyahoga County custody to Aurora on a warrant for failing to appear in court on a driving under suspension citation. He was later transferred to Walton Hills on a warrant from that police department.



Loose dog: Officers were sent to a Crackel Road neighborhood June 12 to look for a loose dog. They found the animal, and the owner was given a warning for having a dog at large.



Ammo turn-in: An Aurora man stopped by the police station June 17 to turn in bullets for destruction.



Fraud: An Aurora-Hudson Road man reported June 18 that he received a check for the purchase of a motorcycle on Craig’s List, but when he tried to deposit it he was advised the account number was not valid. He tried to contact the female check sender with no success. There was no loss incurred.



Harassment: An Aurora couple reported June 16 that the woman’s mother does not wish to be contacted by her father. They said the mother is living in an assisted living facility. Officers advised it was a civil matter. No physical harm was reported, and the couple was advised to contact an attorney if they feel a protection order is necessary.



Lost phone: An Aurora woman reported June 15 that she lost her phone at a South Chillicothe Road store.

