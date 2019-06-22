TALLMADGE — "It’s making for a busy summer, but what an exciting time."



That’s how Superintendent Jeff Ferguson summarized this summer for the Tallmadge City Schools, which are seeing the construction of two new school buildings, a new field house and stadium, and the demolition of the former middle school and Munroe Elementary School.



The new middle school "will be turned over to us the first week of August," said Steve Wood, chief operations officer.



"That will give our staff about three weeks to move in and prepare," Wood added.



The first day for students is Aug. 26.



Wood said construction began the day after the last day of school on May 29.



Items the district did not wish to save were put up for auction, Wood said.



On June 10, asbestos abatement on the old middle school started, Wood said during a June 18 construction site tour.



"We expect they are about halfway through the process," Wood said. "We expect there’s about another 10 days left to go, then the bulldozers will come in to tear down the building."



Hopefully, the weather will cooperate more in the coming months, Wood said. The parking lots and driveways will be located where the old middle school is currently.



A big issue has been a wet late spring. According to information from the National Weather Service, as of June 18, the Cleveland area has had nearly 5 1/2 inches of rain, which is 3.37 inches more than normal. The most rain recorded for June was 18.21 inches in 2011.



The elementary school building "is under roof now," Wood said.



"There’s still a lot of work to do," he added. "The building is taking shape, and we still are on target to have the building turned over to us in December."



Students are tentatively scheduled to move into the new school in January, Wood said.



The athletic fields "are about three weeks away from completion," Wood said. He added there is a football camp scheduled for youth where the new field will be used.



"This is really exciting," Wood said. "We use to have the worst athletic facilities and stadium in the league. That’s going to change now."



The athletic facilities on the high school campus will include a 3,500-seat capacity stadium; an eight-lane track; a 7,500-square-foot field house with locker rooms, public restrooms and concessions; and on-site parking. The visitor bleachers and press box at Rossiaky Stadium, which is near the former middle school, will be relocated to the new stadium, which is near the high school.



One exciting feature, Wood said, is the Astroturf 3D3 field.



"With all the rain we’ve had, we couldn’t play on a natural grass surface right now," Wood said. "It would be mud, the field wouldn’t hold up."



Bond issue information



Voters in November 2016 approved a 3.9-mill bond issue to construct a new elementary school building for the district’s kindergarten through fifth graders, and a new middle school for the district’s sixth through eighth graders. The new elementary school building will combine the students currently at Dunbar Primary School and Munroe Elementary School into one building.



Munroe Elementary will be bulldozed, and the land will be incorporated into the high school campus and make up the athletic fields. The administration plans to sell Dunbar.



The cost of constructing the two schools is estimated at about $45 million. The bond issue will raise $31 million, and the remaining $14 million will come from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.



In the same election, voters also approved a 0.9-mill levy for constructing the new high school stadium and athletic facilities. The bond issue generates $7 million for the stadium and planned renovations. These facilities include a football/soccer stadium, practice fields and baseball and softball fields.



