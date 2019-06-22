TALLMADGE — A 27-year-old Kent man was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol after he drove his car into a Northwest Avenue home at about 1:50 a.m. Friday, said Police Chief Ron Williams.



"It did not go into the building, but it caused severe damage," he said.



Williams said he believes the home was occupied at the time of the crash, but there were no reported injuries. Three other people in the vehicle were reported to have run from the scene and have not been identified, said Williams, and it is believed that the man also ran, but returned shortly after and admitted that he was the driver.



Williams said the northwest bound car left the road and cut diagonally across the front lawn of a neighboring house and struck the corner of the home on the corner of Springdale Drive.



"There’s major damage to the exterior as well as the interior," said Williams, adding a vehicle can "actually do a lot of internal damage without entering the house."



Williams said that as far as he knows, the residents are able to stay in the home.



Williams said the man was also charged with blood alcohol content test refusal and cited with failure to control. He was given a Stow Municipal Court date and released on a personal bond at the Tallmadge Police Department.



