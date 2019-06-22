MACEDONIA — Engineering is under way for the long-awaited access road from Route 8 into the Crossings at Golden Link, and the project could be completed later this year.



City Engineer Joe Gigliotti said engineering should be completed soon, but he could not say when a contract for the work will be presented to City Council. "We want to get it started as soon as possible," he said.



City Law Director Mark Guidetti said a resolution of necessity is likely to be before Council at its July 11 session, which would allow officials to seek bids for the project.



"We are finishing up the assessment process [determining how much each tenant in the shopping center will pay toward the project]," he said. "If there are no objections by the tenants, the project will move forward."



In May, Macedonia City Council authorized the mayor to enter into a cooperative agreement with Northfield Center Township relative to the project and associated assessment process.



Council also authorized the city engineer to prepare plans, specifications, profiles and an estimated cost for the project.



At their June 11 meeting, township trustees had a joint special assessment agreement resolution on its agenda, but tabled it until an issue or two was ironed out.



The trustees could adopt that resolution at their July 1 meeting.



The special assessment agreement points out the Macedonia-Northfield Center Township Joint Economic Development District had received petitions from owners of property in the JEDD requesting that the "right in, right out" access drive off Route 8 be constructed.



The project will be managed and/or administered by the city, with the township’s cooperation where required.



The agreement states the estimated cost for the project is $509,000, with funding determined by the assessment procedure set forth in the Ohio Revised Code. No city or state funds are expected to be used.



Collection of the special assessment ultimately will be deposited in an account held by the city, and the funds will be used exclusively for the project. The two communities will cooperate with the Summit County Fiscal Office.



The access road has been discussed for several years, and would eliminate some of the congestion at the shopping center’s access points on Route 82.



The road will be situated between Culver’s restaurant, which recently opened and has brought much additional traffic to the Crossings, and Chipotle Mexican Grill. The location is about 770 feet south of Route 82.



The city had talked about a curb cut off Route 8 prior to the opening of the shopping center in 2004, but the project was never carried out.



Most of the Golden Link businesses are in the township, except for Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, Culver’s and the Great Escape.



Reporter Ken Lahmers can be reached at 330-541-9400, ext. 4189 or klahmers@recordpub.com.