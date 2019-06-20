Did you know that Soap Box Derby racing has exclusive licensing partnerships with more than 100 racing districts throughout the world? According to www.soapboxderby.org, these racing districts conduct sanctioned races throughout the year and qualify champions for the annual FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship race held at the Derby Downs Track in Akron.



Check out where the local race will be held this weekend in this week’s 5 Best Bets.



CONCERT/CRUISE IN June 21, 6:30-9 p.m. Main Street Wooster presents a family oriented event featuring classic and street rod cars on display in downtown Wooster. Phone 330-262-6222 or visit www.mainstreetwooster.org for additional information.



FAMILY FUN MOVIE NIGHT June 21, 9 p.m. at Orr Park, Rehm Gazebo. The City of Orrville is providing free outdoor entertainment for residents by showing a series of family-friendly movies this summer. In cases of bad weather, movies will be held at Schmid Hall. Phone 330-684-5001or visit www.orrville.com for additional information.



HAM RADIO FIELD DAY June 22-23, continuously from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion Post 423, 220 E. Sunset Drive, Rittman. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's service to communities and the nation. Visit https://w8wky.org for additional information.



122nd U.S. ARMY BAND CONCERT June 27, 7 p.m.,The band of the Ohio National Guard on the square in downtown Wooster. Visit www.mainstreetwooster.org for information.



SOAP BOX DERBY June 22, 9 a.m., 2000 Noble Drive, Wooster. A youth gravity racing program which has run nationally since 1934. Visit www.soapboxderby.org and www.facebook.com/WayneHolmesSoapBoxDerby for additional information.