TALLMADGE – The civil service probationary period will be extended for new city employees.



"The current rule is 60 days to 1 year," said Mayor David Kline.



The state sets the minimum requirements for civil service employees, but the city as the hiring authority can modify the requirements with the approval of the Civil Service Commission, Kline said.



The changes approved by City Council on June 13 would make the probationary period for an employee hired for a civil service job one year unless otherwise noted in the position posting, Kline said. In addition, the probationary period could be extended three to six months by the person hiring the employee and with the approval of the civil service commission.



Director of Public Services Michael Rorar said the city wanted to extend the time period to see an employee's performance in all seasons and to allow more time if an employee needs to pass required tests.



"Employees don't have to have a license when hired but if required, they have to obtain it," Rorar said. "There could be someone who needs an extension for the test."



The change also allows department leaders more time to evaluate the performance of the employees, Kline said.



Employees on probation would still receive any pay increases approved in contracts, said Mollie Gilbride, director of finance.



Civil service employees are in the police, fire and service departments, as well as a few other positions within city hall, Raber said.



