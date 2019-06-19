Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Tallmadge —



Theft



Thefts reported at business: The manager of a Community Road business reported June 17 that someone within the business had been stealing from employees since December. Items reported stolen include a $100 fitness watch, energy drinks totaling nearly $50 in value and $53 in cash from two purses left on desks. Police said there was no specific suspect and the manager was filing a police report to document the incidents.



Drugs fraudulently purchased: An Alliance man reported June 15 that when he went to an East Avenue pharmacy to pick up his unspecified prescription medication valued at more than $25, he discovered an unknown person had picked up the prescription the day before. The man said the person signed his name and paid in cash. The man said he was filing a police report to document the incident.



Wallet taken from shopping cart: An Akron woman reported someone took her wallet containing about $700, an electronic benefit transfer card, insurance cards and her driver’s license after she forgot the wallet in a shopping cart in the parking lot of a store in South Avenue’s 600 block during the early evening June 12.



Criminal mischief



Feces found on vehicle: A man reported June 12 that someone smeared feces on his vehicle’s driver door handle while the vehicle was parked outside his home in North Avenue’s 100 block since the evening before. Police said there were no known suspects.