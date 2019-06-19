TALLMADGE – Tallmadge Parks and Recreation Department is busy gearing up for a busy summer, including Summer Camp, Music in the Parks, Food Truck Festival and Maca Pool.



"Our staff is always striving to bring unique and fun activities to this community no matter the season," said Jessica Simons, director of parks.



Mayor David Kline said citizens gave their input for the Parks and Recreation Master Plan and they will be addressing the ideas in the near future.



The master plan is in the final draft and could be presented late July or early August to Council, Simons said. It will need funding to go forward next year.



This year marks the Rec Center’s 15th anniversary. The city will make some upgrades to the facility this year, including all new strength equipment upstairs, new lockers in the women’s locker room and a complete sand, repaint and refinish of the wood courts. The section with the courts will be closed June 23 and work could take up to five weeks, according to Michael Rorar, director of public service.



Outside, 24-acre Lions Park, on Northeast Avenue or from West Garwood Drive, has new playground equipment to enjoy, Simons said. In addition, it offers an enclosed air-conditioned hall, two open-air pavilions, basketball and tennis courts, softball and soccer fields, restrooms, horseshoe pits, bocce ball courts and walking paths.



Lions Park offers day camp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for children 5 to 13 with structured activities such as sports, crafts, hiking, games, swimming and field trips. Registration is per week and runs through Aug. 9.



The Maca Pool, 183 Maca Drive, offers swimming passes and swimming lessons for children six months and older. Discounts are offered to residents.



The Tallmadge Rec Center, 46 N. Munroe Road, offers fitness classes beginning at 5:15 a.m. and into the evening, 1/5 mile track for walking or running, cycling studio, exercise equipment and soccer, basketball and racquetball sports.



Adult and youth sports programs are offered at the Rec Center along with special activities throughout the year.



Music on the Circle is free and runs from July 6 through Aug. 3 from 6:30 to 8:30 with different bands performing on the Circle. Bring a chair or blanket. Chardon Polka Band performs July 6; Redline Band is July 13; Hot Potatoes is July 20; Revolution Pie is July 27; and Diamond Project is Aug. 3.



The Farmer's Market runs from through Oct.17 from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday nights in the Rec Center parking lot. Contact Andrea Kidder at 330-633-5639 for questions or to set up.



The Tallmadge Circle Festival and Light Parade returns Aug. 17. Plans are still being finalized.



Sept. 8 is the Circle City Cycle Social, a 6-mile bike ride for families along the Freedom Trail. Along the trail will be fun stations like bike decorating. The route begins and ends at Lions Park. Registrants receive a t-shirt and ice cream after the ride. Registrations is $5 per person for Tallmadge residents and $7 per person for non-residents.



For more information, contact the parks and recreation department or rec center at 330-634-2349 or www.tallmadgerecreation.org