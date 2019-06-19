Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Stow —



Identity fraud



Fraudulent purchase reported: A Williamsburg Circle man reported June 16 that someone charged a $1,072 purchase to his credit account. Police said the matter was under investigation.



Theft



Merchandise recovered: An employee of a store in Hudson Drive’s 3500 block reported an unknown female tried to leave the store without paying for merchandise of unspecified value June 15. The merchandise was recovered, but the female got away when she was approached.



Cell phone not returned: A Washington Circle man reported June 7 that after an unknown person he sold a $619 cell phone online requested a refund, the man complied, but the package he received back contained a screen protector, not the phone. The man said he was filing a police report to document the incident.



Breaking and entering



Phones taken from store: An employee of a store in Kent Road’s 4300 block reported someone broke into the store by smashing a glass door and took four cell phones of unspecified values from displays during the evening June 9. A police report did not include a damage estimate.



Criminal damaging



Damage reported at home: A woman reported an unidentified person damaged a chair and door and left two holes in drywall at her home in Echo Valley Drive’s 2400 block during the late afternoon June 5. A police report did not include a damage estimate.