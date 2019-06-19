It will take you to Columbus and back – a 4 ½ hour trip – without having to stop to refuel.



Do you want to get there fast? It goes from zero to 60 mph in about four seconds.



Feeling frugal? The proprietary "supercharging" stations are free — except a brand new Tesla Model S will cost you more than $75,000.



In 2015, Car and Driver magazine nominated its predecessor, Tesla Model S 70D, "Car of the Century," and that was back was when the century was still young.



It was quite impressive: "Ludicrous Mode" upgrades would make it go from zero to 60 mph in under three seconds. It topped out at 155 mph.



As I recall, the first electric car charging station in our area was installed by Tesla about five years ago in Macedonia Commons.



The company back then said the station was part of a network meant to serve long-distance travelers, as most electric vehicle owners generally charged their cars at home. The station was christened by a vehicle traveling cross country from California to New York.



The electricity at Tesla stations is free, because that’s what you get when you spend that much on a car.



Nowadays, electric car charging stations are starting to appear all over. Kent has five, three of which are at the university. Streetsboro has five, likely because it’s just off the Ohio Turnpike. There’s one at Walden in Aurora, and a half-dozen in Cuyahoga Falls, mostly at car dealerships, but there’s also one at Papa Joe’s restaurant.



Industry publications say that because it takes time to recharge the vehicle batteries, such charging stations are good fits with "destination" businesses, where people will go and hang out for some time.



Recently, the city of Twinsburg started considering using around $40,000 of money from the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Consortium to build electric vehicle charging stations in the city.



At first, I wondered, why would we want to spend public money to support what essentially is a private enterprise? After all, there aren’t too many of these cars around. Wouldn’t the money be better spent in a way that would benefit more people, or maybe save the taxpayers money?



But, what about climate change? Shouldn’t we all convert to electric cars in order to save the planet?



According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, a non-profit, international environmental advocacy group, electric vehicles are an essential part of a global strategy to cut greenhouse gas emissions.



Here, we’re talking millions of metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. In a best-case scenario, NRDC projects cleaner energy generation in the U.S. could reduce annual emissions by 1,700 million metric tons. Widespread conversion to electric vehicles would cut another 550 MMT.



On its website listing of "climate change indicators," the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports U.S. carbon dioxide emissions are around 5,000 MMT per year. Globally, emissions are around 32,000 MMT per year.



If you haven’t yet been convinced that climate change is a problem, try looking at the available data from NASA, the EPA, NOAA or numerous other sources. The corroborating evidence seems endless — and good luck trying to find credible information to the contrary.



I think I would like to have an electric car. They supposedly require much less maintenance, since they don’t have fuel, cooling, emissions, and other complex systems to deal with. I’ve also read that some models can be charged up in less than 30 minutes and I’m sure those charging times will get faster.



If it were self driving and I could sleep or watch movies on the long road drive to Florida, that would be even better.



The sooner the better — my tomatoes are drowning from all the rain we’ve had.



I’ve never not had a garden in June.



