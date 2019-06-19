CUYAHOGA FALLS — A new Republican candidate for Ward 5 city council has been selected.



The Summit County Republican Party’s Precinct Committee for Cuyahoga Falls Ward 5 on Saturday unanimously approved appointing Nicole L. Lucas to run against Democrat incumbent Mike Brillhart in the Ward 5 council race.



Lucas replaces Nathan Leaver, who withdrew from the race "due to personal reasons," according to a letter Leaver submitted to the Summit County Board of Elections.



The deadline for independent candidates to file in the race has passed. The deadline for write-in candidates is Aug. 26.



The election for Cuyahoga Falls City Council seats and many other local races is Nov. 5.



