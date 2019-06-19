MUNROE FALLS – Residents are voicing their opposition to a Circle K gas station/convenience store at the corner of Munroe Falls Avenue and Main Street (state Route 91).



City Council is considering whether to allow the project, although the city’s planning commission recommended that council deny it. At least five of the seven council members must vote in favor of the plan to overrule the planning commission’s non-recommendation.



Savanna VandeKamp Peet, manager for the Circle K project, said that two other Circle K properties, one in Cuyahoga Falls on Bailey Road and one in Munroe Falls at 85 S. Main St., would be consolidated into the one Circle K at the proposed site. They would pull the tanks at the two current Circle K properties and either sell or lease the buildings on those sites.



A public hearing on the plan took place at a council meeting on Tuesday evening. About 10 residents spoke in opposition to the proposal. With the exception of Circle K officials, no one else spoke in favor of the plan.



Resident Mary Lettieri said the site was too close to the railroad tracks and safety buildings and would add another distraction at an already busy intersection.



"We’re tired of corporate America coming into town and ruining it," she said. "We’re telling you we don’t want you."



Ron Meyer said because of the traffic at the intersection, a business that generates little traffic would be a better fit.



"Reject any plan for any gas station," Meyer said. "We’re looking at a disaster with any other business with that kind of traffic."



Ron Budzowski agreed and said McDonald’s was an example of a tight fit with a lot of traffic going in and out.



"You don’t want to cram a highly used business on a small property," Budzowski said. "It [Circle K] should never have gotten to this point. We need to see a quality plan for that site."



Councilman Chris Ritzinger asked if Circle K could tear down the current building on Main Street and rebuild at the same location.



"The current location [in Munroe Falls] would not justify reinvestment," VandeKamp Peet said.



VandeKamp Peet said if the application is denied, Circle K would have to reevaluate the current site.



Bob Wellert, civil engineer for Circle K, said a trip indicator study done for the site estimated the number of trips to the gas station/convenience store at 280, which included both entry and exit, at a peak time of 9 a.m. or 6 p.m. He said 73 percent of the traffic making the stops would have been normally passing the site anyway.



The $3.3 million project would include a 4,600-square-foot building with 24 to 26 parking spaces and five fueling islands. Wellert said the building was altered to fit on the site and gas pumps were angled with entrances pushed away from the intersection to address traffic concerns. Landscaping would be added on three sides with pavers on the fourth.



Trevor Hardy of Circle K said the company focuses on the city, safety, beautification and access to services which may not be available.



"It’s a beautiful area," Hardy said. "It is not Circle K’s intention to come in and ruin the city or make an unsafe situation. Circle K is focused on what would be beneficial to the city and offer a service to the city."



Council will continue to discuss the proposal, which is expected to have a second reading on July 2.



