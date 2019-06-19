Students wanting to earn an honors diploma when they graduate now have their choice of six such diplomas, each with a different academic emphasis.



The six diplomas, introduced at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year, allow students to both earn a diploma with more rigorous requirements, and to hone in on a particular interest. The six specialties are:



• Academic Honors Diploma



• Career Tech Honors Diploma



• Arts Honors Diploma



• STEM Honors Diploma



• International Baccalaureate Honors Diploma, and



• Social Science and Civic Engagement Honors Diploma



Todd Nichols, the superintendent for the Cuyahoga Falls City Schools, said 50 of the most recent graduates in his district had a type of honors diploma, including 40 who graduated with an academic honors diploma, eight who graduated with a career tech honors diploma, and four who graduated with an arts honors diploma. Nichols said two students met the requirements for two distinctions.



According to the Ohio Department of Education, students must complete credits in specific subjects, as well as meet general graduation requirements. Students must fulfill all but one of the listed requirements.



Students also can design their own independent study courses, according to the Ohio Department of Education.



"This requires that someone with proper licensure in the subject area must teach or co-teach the courses used for an honors diploma," states the Ohio Department of Education.



Students also can participate in experiential learning, according to the ODE. To meet the field experience requirement, students "must complete a learning experience that is pertinent to his or her honors diploma area of focus." This can include "lab-based activities, co-ops, simulated workplace, mentorships, internships, pre-apprenticeships and apprenticeships." These require regular supervision and documented follow-up.



A student also can keep a portfolio of their work, which would document the student’s knowledge, plus their technical, critical thinking and creative skills. Portfolios must be reviewed "by external experts," according to the ODE.



GPAs must be calculated on an unweighted 4.0 scale. In addition, students "must have scores of 27 or higher on the ACT or 1280 or higher on the 2016 SAT or their equivalents on previous or future versions of the tests."



Laura Hebert, the principal at Twinsburg High School, said Dominic Gordon is on track to graduate with the Social Studies and Civic Engagement Honors Diploma in the coming school year; he will be the first to graduate with this particular honors diploma.



"One of the requirements is to present to a group about his internship, which in this case was working on the Betsy Rader Campaign," Hebert said. "He presented to [Twinsburg] City Council on May 28."



Brian Wilch, principal at Hudson High School, said this year 210 students at Hudson graduated with honors diplomas: three with Arts, two with STEM and five with Social Science and Civic Engagement honors diplomas.



"Ohio has several opportunities for high school graduates to earn state recognition beyond a typical high school diploma," Wilch said. "It’s a nice reward for those who are motivated to go above and beyond the minimum requirements, and in an area of interest or talent."



Jeffrey Hartmann, the principal at Stow-Munroe Falls High School, said that there were students participating in the new honors diploma program, but said that this was "a very new program."



For details, visit http://education.ohio.gov/Topics/Ohio-s-Graduation-Requirements/Honors-Diplomas online.



