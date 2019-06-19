Wednesday

Jun 19, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Newcomerstown

Police Dept.

Monday, June 10

7:19 p.m. Suspicious activity. Oxford Square Lane. Report taken.

6:11 p.m. Suspicious persons. Chestnut Street. Unable to locate.

4:14 p.m. Juveniles in the street. E. Canal Street. Unable to locate.

3:47 p.m. Neighbor dispute. Ray Street. Civil problem.

1:12 p.m. Canine well being check. Downs Avenue. Checked Ok.

12:34 p.m. Harassment complaint. Dewey Avenue. Report taken.

11:31 p.m. Vehicle repossessed. S. College Street. Log note.

10:43 p.m. Dog at-large. E. Canal Street. Referred to other agency.

10:26 p.m. Custody dispute. Salt Fork State Park. Civil issue.

8:14 a.m. Vehicle lockout. Mill Alley. Assisted.

7:28 a.m. Assisted Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office. Morris Crossing Road.

1:30 a.m. Tree blocking roadway. Township Road 104. Referred to other agency.

Sunday, June 9

11:38 p.m. Possible domestic. Railroad Street. Arrest made.

11:30 p.m. Vehicle tailgating. U.S. 36. Log note.

9:02 p.m. Suspicious activity. W. State Street. Report taken.

8:51 p.m. Suspicious activity. Oxford Square Lane. Report taken.

3:12 p.m. Medication stolen. Mill Alley. Report taken.

12:04 p.m. Threats reported. Harding Street. Assisted.

11:23 a.m. Assistance requested. Carol Street. Civil issue.

10:57 a.m. Suspicious person. Heller Drive. Unable to locate.

3:51 a.m. Suspicious person. S. College Street. Male, 24, of Newcomerstown, cited for disorderly conduct-intoxication.

1:07 a.m. Suspicious person. Chestnut Street. Unable to locate.

Saturday, June 8

10:35 p.m. Possible underage party. Harding Street. Citations: Male, 18, of Newcomerstown, for disorderly conduct; male, 19, of Gnadenhutten, for underage consumption and disorderly conduct; female, 31, of Lorain, for disorderly conduct; male, 30, of Newcomerstown, for disorderly conduct; female, 18, of Newcomerstown, for open burning; male, 32, of Newcomerstown, for allowing underage to possess alcohol; and female, 26, of Newcomerstown, for disorderly conduct.

9:13 p.m. Domestic dispute. Carol Street. Male, 44, of Newcomerstown, arrested for domestic violence.

9:11 p.m. Speed violation. U.S. 36. Male, 37, of Parma, cited.

5:15 p.m. Juvenile complaint. W. State Street. Unable to locate.

2:36 p.m. Speed violation. U.S. 36. Male, 36, of Dover, cited.

1:57 p.m. Speed violation. U.S. 36. Male, 20, of Granville, cited.

12:35 p.m. Speed violation. Cross Street. Female, 42, of Newcomerstown, cited.

11:51 a.m. Stop sign violation. Interstate 77 ramp. Male, 51, of Powell, cited.

10:34 a.m. Speed violation. Stonecreek Road. Male, 40, of West Lafayette, cited.

7:56 a.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Warning issued.

6:58 a.m. Alarm activation. W. Main Street. False alarm.

Friday, June 7

11:59 p.m. Non-injury accident. W. Church Street. Report taken.

9:58 p.m. Possible burglary. Mulvane Street. Unfounded.

3:37 p.m. Suspicious vehicle. E. State Street. Advised.

3:32 p.m. Speeding vehicle. Barnett Avenue. Unable to locate.

3:12 p.m. Reckless driver. U.S. 36. Unable to locate.

2:20 p.m., Speed violation. U.S. 36. Male, 19, of Danville, cited.

1:25 p.m. Speed violation. W. Canal Street. Male, 46, of Coshocton, cited.

1:11 p.m. Traffic violation. W. State Street. Warning issued.

11:10 a.m. Speed violation. N. College Street. Female, 40, of West Lafayette, cited.

10:37 a.m. Speed violation. W. Canal Street. Female, 49, of West Lafayette, cited.

9:06 a.m. Neighbor dispute. Ray Street. Advised.

5:43 a.m. Possible fire. Morris Crossing Road. Referred to other agency.

3:04 a.m. Traffic violation. E. State Street. Warning issued.

Thursday, June 6

8:05 p.m. Stolen vehicle. Postboy Road. Referred to other agency.

7:18 p.m. Vehicle lockout. S. Bridge Street. Assisted.

4:38 p.m. Accident with possible injury. N. College/E. Main streets. Report taken.

4:31 p.m. Scam. Martin Luther King Drive. Advised.

1:12 p.m. Tractor-trailer on a narrow street. Park Hill Drive. Advised.

1:06 p.m. Speed violation. U.S. 36. Female, 50, of Malvern, cited.

11:19 a.m. Traffic violation. E. Canal Street. Warning issued.

10:40 a.m. Traffic violation. N. Goodrich Street. Warning issued.

9:46 a.m. Speed violation. N. College Street. Female, 49, of New Philadelphia, cited.

9:28 a.m. Speed violation. N. College Street. Male, 68, of Sugarcreek, cited.

8:50 a.m. Speed violation. U.S. 36. Female, 18, of Coshocton, cited.

8:34 a.m. Speed violation. U.S. 36. Male, 20, of Newcomerstown, cited.

7:40 a.m. Traffic violation. E. State Road. Warning issued.

6:25 a.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Warning issued.

Wednesday, June 5

11:14 p.m. Possible drunk pedestrian. U.S. 36. Unable to locate.

6:39 p.m. Speed violation. W. Canal Street. Female, 55, of Newcomerstown, cited.

6:18 p.m. Open door. W. Main Street. Checks Ok.

3:26 p.m. Assistance requested. Heller Drive. Assisted.

2:24 p.m. Suspicious activity. Riverview Drive. Unable to locate.

2:06 p.m. Speed violation. County Road 21. Female, 44, of Newcomerstown, cited.

10:54 a.m. Speed violation. W. Canal Street. Male, 32, of Coshocton, cited and arrested on a warrant.

10:42 a.m. Suspicious activity. Walnut Street. Advised.

10:04 a.m. Traffic violations. E. State Street. Female, 49, of New Philadelphia, cited for speed and driving while under suspension violations.

8:53 a.m. Alarm activation. Elizabeth Street. False alarm.

5:09 a.m. Traffic violation. W. Canal Street. Warning issued.

2:28 a.m. Juvenile complaint. E. State Street. Checks Ok.

12:06 a.m. Suspicious activity. Riverview Drive. Checks Ok.

Tuesday, June 4

8:45 p.m. Juvenile complaint. Center Street. Advised.

6:40 p.m. Dogs at-large. N. College Street. Referred to other agency.

5:55 p.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Warning issued.

5:16 p.m. Dog at-large. E. State Street. Log note.

4:39 p.m. Suspicious person in a vehicle. Enterprise Drive. Checks Ok.

4:326 p.m. Parking compolaint. Mill Alley. Advised.

4:02 p.m. Roadway blocked. E. State Road. Report taken.

3:53 p.m. Neighbor dispute. E. Canal Street. Advised.

2:13 p.m. Non-injury accident. U.S. 36. Report taken.

1:38 p.m. Stolen vehicle. S. Bridge Street. Report taken.

12:55 p.m. Locked out of resident. Heller Drive. Assisted.

11:17 a.m. Traffic violation. W. Canal Street. Warning issued.

9:22 a.m. Suspicious person. W. Canal Street. Unable to locate.

6:13 a.m. Speed violation. E. State Street. Female, 23, of West Lafayette, cited.

Monday, June 3

10:24 p.m. Unruly juvenile. E. Canal Street. Advised.

2:57 p.m. Alarm activation. N. Bridge Street. False alarm.

2:54 p.m. Non-injury accident. S. College Street. Report taken.

1:26 p.m. Stones on roadway. S. College Street. Referred to other agency.

1:16 p.m. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. S. Goodrich Street. Male, 20, of Newcomerstown, charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, stop sign violation and no operator’s license.

12:32 p.m. Traffic violation. Cross Street. Warning issued.

9:49 a.m. Reckless driver. E. State Street. Gone on arrival.

9:35 a.m. Assisted State Highway Patrol. Tuscarawas Avenue.

9:21 a.m. Fell on sidewalk. W. Main Street. Assisted.

5:05 a.m. Hold-up alarm. E. State Street. Checks Ok.

Sunday, June 2

11:43 p.m. Barking dog. N. College Street. Log note.

10:58 p.m. Stolen vehicle. Mechanicsburg Road. Referred to other agency.

5:59 p.m. Traffic violation. E. Canal Street. Warning issued.

3;35 p.m. Assisted medical personnel. Mulvane Street.

1:49 p.m. Driving under suspension. W. State Street. Unable to locate.

11:50 a.m. Juvenile complaint. W. State Street. Unable to locate.

1:35 a.m. Traffic violations. Heller Drive/West State Street. Female, 20, of Newcomerstown, cited for speed violation, child restraints, possession and temporary permit without a licensed driver.

12:10 a.m. Traffic violation. W. State Street. Warning issued.

Saturday, June 1

10:45 p.m. Suspicious person in a vehicle. Adena Drive. Gone on arrival.

9:35 p.m. Open door. Neighbor Street. Checks Ok.

9:16 p.m. Traffic violation. Cross Street. Warning issued.

5:40 p.m. Juvenile complaint. Oxford Square Lane. Advised.

2:53 p.m. Harassment complaint. Railroad Street. Unable to locate.

1:13 p.m. Alarm activation. E. State Street. False alarm.

1:08 p.m. Harassment complaint. E. Canal Street. Report taken.

12:07 p.m. Alarm activation. W. Canal Street. False alarm.

11:59 a.m. Suspicious activity. S. College Street. Advised.

11:03 a.m. Speed violation. N. College Street. Male, 76, of Newcomerstown, cited.

10:15 a.m. Speed violation. W. Canal Street. Female, 27, of Newcomerstown, cited.

10:02 a.m. Traffic violation. W. Canal Street. Warning issued.

9:22 a.m. Speed violation. Route 258. Female, 25, of Middlebranch, cited.

9:03 a.m. Traffic violation. Route 258. Warning issued.

8:41 a.m. Speed violation. U.S. 36. Female, 30, of Gnadenhutten, cited.

Friday, May 31

10:53 p.m. Suspicious person. N. College Street. Unable to locate.

10:17 p.m. Request to speak with an officer. Walnut Street. Advised.

9:48 p.m. Reckless driver. Chestnut Street. Unable to locate.

9:29 p.m. Possible missing person. Ash Street. Referred to other agency.

5:05 p.m. Parking violation. W. Main Street. Unable to locate.

4:38 p.m. Juvenile complaint. S. Bridge Street. Advised.

2:06 p.m. Speed violation. N. College Street. Driver, 41, of Coshocton, cited.

1:46 p.m. Stolen bicycle. N. Bridge Street. Report taken.

12:05 p.m. Scam call. S. College Street. Report taken.

11:23 a.m. Non-injury accident. Piling Street/U.S. 36. Report taken.

11:15 a.m. Traffic violation. S. Goodrich Street. Warning issued.

2:03 a.m. Alarm activation. W. Main Street. False alarm.

 

Tuscarawas-co.

911/Sheriff

Tuesday, June 11

11:14 a.m., assisted highway patrol with an accident scene where a vehicle struck a tree and came to rest in a ditch, River Road SW, Port Washington.

Monday, June 10

2:08 p.m., someone tried to use a credit card after the owner’s wallet was lost, N. Main Street, Tuscarawas.

7:19 a.m., traffic violation, U.S. 36/Morris Crossing, Newcomerstown. Male driver cited for no operator’s license and driving while under FRA suspension.