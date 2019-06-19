TWINSBURG — The Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road, has temporarily closed the dog adoption area due to an increase in cases of upper respiratory illness in dogs at the shelter.



The cat adoption area will remain open and notice will be made when the dog area reopens to the public, the organization wrote in a notice on its website.



Officials did not immediately return a message seeking more info.



"We apologize for the inconvenience, but please know that we are putting the needs of our dogs first and taking every precaution to safeguard them," the announcement stated. "We appreciate your understanding."



