Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— HUDSON —



Animal report



Cow on the loose: Police said that after a motorist reported seeing a cow loose on Middleton Road at about 1 a.m. June 15, they determined the cow belonged to a Valley View Road man. After waking the man up, he said the cow had escaped three weeks earlier. Police said they told the man where the cow was seen and suggested he look for it.



Disorderly conduct



Disturbance reported at restaurant: A Village Way restaurant employee reported an unidentified person caused a disturbance at the restaurant, then left without paying a bar tab during the evening June 13.



Theft



Counterfeit bill reported: A West Streetsboro Street restaurant employee reported unknown suspects used a counterfeit $100 bill to pay their bill.



Operating a vehicle



under the influence



Man asleep in vehicle: A 73-year-old Philadelphia man was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, blood alcohol content, impeding traffic and open container after police said they found him asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle on Manor Drive at about 9:25 p.m. June 11. Police said they smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the man, he performed poorly on the field sobriety tests and his BAC measured at 0.192 percent, more than twice the 0.08 percent legal limit. The man was arrested and later released on a $1,000 bond.



Informational report



Woman sought advice: Police said a woman came to the police department seeking marriage advice June 11. A report did not say if police gave her any.



Tips Line



The Hudson Police Department’s Tips Line provides a confidential avenue for individuals to report criminal or suspected criminal activity.



The Tips Line is not a substitute for the immediate reporting of events or situations in progress that require an immediate police response.



To call the Tips Line, phone 330-342-1820.