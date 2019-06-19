Scott Lee was a lifelong Hudson resident who died in 2016 from Glioblastoma, the most aggressive form of brain cancer. Lee graduated from Hudson High School in 1978 where he wrestled and played football. He graduated from Kent State University, served in the Marine Corps and was the chief of police at the Shaker Heights Police Department. Scott’s parents were Doyle and Betty Lee and his siblings, Julia and Steven. Scott married Geri (Rendlesham) and were married 35 years with two children, Amber and Ryan. Lee’s children were his greatest accomplishments in his life.



Scott started his law enforcement career in 1981 where he spent his entire life working until his death. Lee was the S.W.A.T commander, bomb technician, president of the F.O.P. and worked his way up the ranks to become chief. Lee always said "you could never have enough education." Scott is greatly missed by those who knew him. In memory of him, the Scott Lee Memorial Scholarship has been established at the Hudson Community Foundation to assist Hudson High School seniors pursuing a college major in the field of criminal justice/law enforcement.



All proceed will benefit Scott’s scholarship. The golf outing to be held on Friday, July 12 at Ellsworth Meadows Golf Course. Four person scramble shotgun starts at 8:30 a.m. Included with the outing: light breakfast, lunch and dinner. Also there will be raffles with a silent auction. For more information email: LeeMemorialGofOuting@gmail.com



Find the registration form by selecting Scott Lee Memorial Scholarship Foundation on the Hudson Community Foundation Funds page at www.myhcf.org/hcf-funds.