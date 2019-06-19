Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Cuyahoga Falls —



Disorderly conduct



Motorists evading pretend objects: A 51-year-old Akron man was cited with disorderly conduct after police said they saw him crouching down beside the curb on State Road, across from Marcia Boulevard, wearing a catcher’s glove and pretending to throw objects into the road at about 12:30 p.m. June 15. Police said this caused passing motorists to take evasive action to avoid objects that they mistakenly believed were real.



Assault



Man allegedly struck: Two Uniontown men, ages 42 and 38, were charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault after police responded to a report that they struck a Larchdale Drive man while they were at his home during the late evening June 14. Police said the Larchdale man was bleeding and he was taken to Akron City Hospital for treatment. The Uniontown men were given Stow Municipal Court dates and released on personal bonds.



Criminal damaging



Items damaged in garden: A 2nd Street woman reported June 14 that someone damaged flowers and decorative items and moved things around in a garden outside her apartment building during the night. The woman also said that some items were missing from the garden, but it was believed they might still be on the property somewhere. Police said the estimate of the damage and cost of missing items totaled more than $75.



Apartment flooded: A maintenance employee at a Howe Avenue apartment building reported June 9 that someone broke the kitchen sink hot water valve in a vacant apartment, causing water to saturate several areas in the apartment, drywall damage and peeling walls during an unknown time period. Police said there were no suspects. A police report did not include a damage estimate.



Theft



Thefts from vehicles reported: Police responded to Chestnut Boulevard June 12 after receiving reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles during the night.



A man reported someone took two rings, one a high school graduation ring, and a set of dog tags from his car while it was in his driveway. The man said the items had little monetary worth but were of sentimental value.



An Akron man reported someone entered several vehicles while they were parked in the lot outside his business and took some change and a tire iron of unspecified value from one vehicle.



CDs and paperwork stolen: An Orchard Avenue woman reported someone took some CDs and paperwork, including her vehicle’s registration, totaling an estimated $20 in value from the unlocked vehicle while it was parked outside her home during the late evening June 9.



Cash register stolen: A Bailey Road restaurant employee reported an unknown person came into the restaurant at about the time the restaurant closed at 10 p.m. June 10 and stole a cash register of unspecified value containing an undetermined amount of cash.



Theft from locker reported: A 25th Street man reported someone took his shorts and keys totaling an estimated $150 in value from an unlocked locker while he was at the city’s 4th Street Natatorium during the evening June 8.



Drug trafficking



Marijuana found in bag: A 25-year-old High Street man was charged with fifth-degree felony drug trafficking and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession after police stopped a vehicle the man was a passenger in for speeding on Route 8 at Howe Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. June 11. Police said they found a small plastic bag containing an unspecified amount of suspected marijuana wrapped in smaller packages, suspected marijuana cigarettes in three containers, THC oil strips separated in five containers, an electronic scale, a marijuana grinder and a half-smoked marijuana cigarette, all in a shoulder bag the man was carrying. The man was taken to Summit County Jail.