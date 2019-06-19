Alan C. Conners has been chosen as grand marshal for this year’s July 4 parade in Aurora.



A 20-year resident of the city, he is a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a U.S. Army veteran, and has been an active member of several local organizations, including the United Way, YMCA, Salvation Army and Red Cross.



Conners joined a Rotary club in 1962 in Pittsburgh, and eventually became a charter member of the Rotary Club of Aurora.



He has served as president, vice president, secretary and board member of the local club and was assistant governor and then district governor during Rotary’s centennial year. He has attended 15 Rotary International conventions.



Conners’ volunteer endeavors have taken him around the world, including to Nigeria and Ghana dispensing polio vaccines and working on water purification projects. He is also active in his church and the Aurora Historical Society.



"Volunteerism and outreach have been the hallmarks of Al’s life," said Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin. "Notwithstanding his professional pursuits, he has always found the time and made the effort to contribute not only to his home community, but to the world community as well.



"Al epitomizes service, and we can all benefit from his inspirational example."



The July 4 parade begins at 11 a.m. in the Heinen’s parking lot. Information about all of the day’s activities is available at www.auorraoh.com or by calling the parks and recreation department at 330-562-4333.