MACEDONIA — A two-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon resulted in two women and four children being transported to area hospitals, one with severe injuries.



The crash is believed to have been caused by one of the women driving through a red light, Police Lt. Vince Yakopovich said. The Route 82 and Shepard Road intersection was also closed for several hours.



Yakopovich said the crash involved a 49-year-old Mantua woman driving a minivan with four children as passengers, two boys ages 12 and 10 and two girls ages 8 and 6. The minivan was then hit by a 23-year-old Stark County woman in a car. He said it is believed that the Stark woman drove through a red light, resulting in the crash.



Yakopovich said Tuesday that an investigation by the Summit Metro Crash Response Team, which includes a Macedonia police officer, is expected to take several days, and a crash report will likely not be ready for release until next Monday.



Fire Chief Brian Ripley said the call for the crash came in at about 4:20 p.m.



He said the Mantua woman was in critical condition and was taken to Cleveland Clinic Twinsburg with "life-threatening injuries" and then flown by helicopter to Akron.



"There’s a potential — it’s not at this point — but a potential for it to be a fatal crash," he said.



Akron General spokesman Joe Milicia confirmed that as of about 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Mantua woman was a patient at the hospital, but he was unable to provide her condition.



Neither Ripley nor Yakopovich had any information about the children or the Stark County woman’s conditions, and information from Akron Children’s Hospital was unavailable. A woman answering Hillcrest’s patient information line was unable to find information about the Stark woman in hospital records.



Ripley added the Mantua woman was trapped in her vehicle for about 20 minutes before she could be freed with tools. The intersection reopened at 8 p.m. Monday, he said.



