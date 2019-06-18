CUYAHOGA FALLS — After closing Monday afternoon because of flooding, Riverview Road between Bath and Ira roads reopened at about 8 a.m. Tuesday, city spokeswoman Kelly Crawford-Smith said.



Crawford-Smith said, however, that Water Works Park just north of the Water Works Family Aquatic Center, remains closed due to flooding. The aquatics center itself, off Munroe Falls Avenue, had been closed due to weather, but is expected to open at 11 a.m. Tuesday, said Crawford-Smith. Check the Water Works Family Aquatic Center Facebook page for any updates.