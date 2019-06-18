BRECKSVILLE — A ceremonial torch traveling the length of the Cuyahoga River will make a stop in Cuyahoga Valley National Park from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 21 at Station Road Bridge trailhead on Riverview Road.

The public is invited to participate in this historic event, and all are welcome to join the torch procession. Carpooling and arriving early is suggested, as parking will be limited.

The celebration will include a ceremonial passing of the Xtinguish Torch Fest torch, special musical guest Alex Bevan, a performance of a piece written specifically for the occasion with Kent State University’s WICK Poetry Center and an unveiling of the new Return to the River sculpture created by artist Michael Marras.

Speakers will celebrate efforts to restore the river and create the Cuyahoga River Water Trail. The creation of a water trail marks the significant change from the river being a source of shame to a vibrant, healthy, recreational river. Speakers include Patty Trap, acting regional director for the Midwest Region of the National Park Service.

For 25 years, the Cuyahoga Valley Environmental Education Center has engaged youth in watershed education, particularly the story of the Cuyahoga River. Bevan will perform the signature song that he wrote during the infancy of the program — “All the Rivers Run.”

Created in 1974, five years after the 1969 river fire, CVNP protects about a quarter of the length of the river and over 50 square miles of land around the river.

The park is engaging in large-scale restoration projects, continually improving the health of the river and the surrounding lands. These projects would not be possible without the support of partners, funders and a legion of volunteers.

River renewal projects (present and past) include:

• Restoration of Stanford Run to a more natural flow. This included replacing a culvert under the Towpath Trail so the tributary could once again connect to the river.

• Reforestation, planting native trees at former mine sites.

• Brecksville dam removal and river bank stabilization.

• Stormwater management and stream restoration at Station Road Bridge trailhead.

• Evaluation and mitigation of contaminants at the former Jaite Paper Mill.

• Cleanup and restoration of the former Krecji dump site on Hines Hill Road (1997-2013).

• Removal of Richfield Coliseum and grassland restoration.

• Cleanup of a dump site now known as the Beaver Marsh.

• Protection of undeveloped land.

CVNP encompasses 33,000 acres along the Cuyahoga River between Cleveland and Akron. For more information visit nps.gov/cuva, facebook.com/CuyahogaValleyNationalPark or call 330-657-2752.