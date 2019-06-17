Woodie and Connie Carter, of Mohicanville, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 22.



They were married in 1969 at Loudonville United Methodist Church by the groom’s father, the late Rev. Forest W. Carter.



They are the parents of two children, Scott (Lisa) Carter of West Salem and Cari (Emile) Pierides of Meriden, Connecticut. They have one grandchild.



Woodie is retired from Flxible Bus Company. Connie is retired from The College of Wooster.



Woodie enjoys working on Corvairs and Connie enjoys quilting. They both enjoy traveling.