75 Years Ago (1944)



It was reported that Pfc. Thomas W. Proctor, 24, of Paris, had been killed in action in Italy on May 24, but no other details were available.



Reported as casualties was Shipfitter Third Class Arthur Sacco, a resident of the 70 block of South Forrest Avenue, and Sgt. Donald Courtney, of North Benton. Sacco was injured in an explosion on his ship, while it was the second time Courtney, a paratrooper with the joint Canadian-American First Special Service Force, had been wounded in action.



It was noted that two city plants were making parts for the construction of the new Super Fortress B-29. Alliance Manufacturing was making radio and control equipment as well as dynamotors. Transue and Williams Steel Forging was making struts and parts for landing gears.



Capt. George L. Trainer, a resident of the 200 block of West Maryland Avenue in Sebring who held the Air Medal with four oak leaf clusters, had received the Distinguished Flying Cross for his extraordinary aerial achievements over New Britain Island in the South Pacific on Feb. 15. Observing two P-38 Lightnings being attacked by enemy aircraft, Trainer went to their aid and shot down in flames the first Japanese zero. With one of his engines destroyed in the encounter, he pressed the attack and saved the other P-38 by driving off the second zero. During that same mission, Trainer was shot down but later rescued.



Alliance City Hospital’s School of Nursing was to graduate eight, including Alliance residents Leona Carnes, Dorthea Russell, Doris Ritchie and Ruth Thornberry; Beloit resident Ellen Aebi and non-area residents Louise Biss, Harriet Gathergood and Selma LeMoyne.



Katheryn Campbell, a 1940 Alliance High grad, graduated from S. John’s Hospital School of Nursing in Cleveland.



50 Years Ago (1969)



Bernard A. McAllister, 23,of the 9100 block of Moulin Avenue, died from injuries sustained in a one-car crash in which he was a passenger that occurred on Route 30, one-tenth of a mile east of Minerva. A 1965 Alliance High grad, he was assistant plant manager at Manhattan Dry Cleaning and head of the drapery division at the firm. He was survived by a wife and two daughters.



Kenneth H. McFall, a 1929 Mount Union graduate who was vice president for administration at Bowling Green State University, delivered the commencement address to 212 Mount Union graduates.



Jean E. Karl, a 1949 graduate of Mount Union, received an honorary doctor of human letters during commencement ceremonies for her outstanding work in the field of children’s literature.



Thomas Holcomb, 16, of Cuyahoga Falls, drowned in the Berlin Reservoir just east of Bedell Road, near the state recreation park, in Berlin Center.



25 Years Ago (1994)



Former Alliance music teacher John Weitzel, a resident of Grand Rapids, Michigan, shared his memories of famed composer Henry Mancini, who had died at the age of 70 two days prior. Weitzel and Mancini had been friends, classmates and bandmates during their school days in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania.



Alliance resident Sissy Schaefer, competing as Miss Crestline, won the first talent preliminary scholarship in the Miss Ohio Pageant.



The Quaker City IGA in Beloit was named the Occupational Work Experience Employer of the Year for the Northeast Ohio Region.