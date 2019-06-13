Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Stow —



Fraud



Grandson scam reported: A Saratoga Boulevard man reported June 3 that someone claiming to be his grandson called that morning and told him that he needed $6,000 in connection with a court case in Rhode Island. The man said he recognized it as a scam and did not send any money. Police told the man that if the person calls again to tell him he has filed a police report and not to call again.



Fraudulent purchases reported: A Mac Drive man reported May 30 that someone used his personal information to charge an approximately $22 purchase against his checking account at a store in Illinois. The man said a second purchase of nearly $180 was attempted at the same store, but was denied. The man said he would also report the matter to local police where the store is located.



Online purchases made: A Hammontree Circle man reported May 29 that someone charged two online purchases totaling more than $230 against his bank card.



Phone account changes reported: A Surrey Hill Lane man reported May 29 that someone changed his cell phone number and password. The man said he contacted the phone carrier, which restored his phone number and flagged his account so that anyone who wants to make changes would have to provide additional information besides the phone number and name.



Theft



Rock tumbler taken from porch: A man reported May 31 that someone took a $40 rock tumbler used for smoothing and polishing stones from his front porch in Darrow Lake Drive’s 1900 block during the previous few days.



Lawn equipment taken: A Cuyahoga Falls lawn maintenance firm reported someone took a weed eater and a backpack leaf blower totaling about $600 in value from the back of his trailer while it was parked on Sowul Boulevard, just off Norton Road, during the early afternoon May 30.



Criminal damaging



Car scratched outside store: A Cuyahoga Falls man reported someone left an approximately 4-foot scratch on the side of his car while it was in the parking lot of a store in Hudson Drive’s 3500 block early in the morning May 31.



Profanities scratched into vehicle: A Streetsboro man reported someone scratched several profanities into his vehicle’s paint while it was parked outside a home in Fishcreek Road’s 4600 block at around midnight May 30. The man said he believed he knew who did it after he heard some loud noises and saw the person’s vehicle drive away. Police, however, said the person denied it when they spoke to him and there was not enough evidence to file a charge.