MUNROE FALLS — The assistant principal at Kimpton Middle School will be the principal when students start the new school year.



Mike Love, who was unanimously approved by the Stow-Munroe Falls school board as the new head of the middle school, replaces Sue Palchesko, who resigned effective June 30 after four years with the district. Love was hired under a three-year contract, effective Aug. 1, for $91,937 per year.



"I am excited that I get to continue the Wage Hope mantra at Kimpton Middle School," Love said. "As the principal, I love that I get to be a part of a staff team that truly loves students and wants to help them inside and outside of the classroom. I’m excited to continue to live out the district’s vision to ‘provide inspiration to make a difference in the world.’"



Love was assistant principal at Kimpton for five years. Before that, he was a math teacher at the high school and student council adviser.



"He has an extensive knowledge of Stow and its surrounding communities, and is enthusiastic about serving the students as principal," said Superintendent Tom Bratten.



The school board also unanimously approved hiring Steve Deitrick as assistant principal. Deitrick was given a two-year contract, effective Aug. 1, for $91,230 per year. Bratten said Deitrick is a Stow-Munroe Falls High School graduate, and has "23 years of education experience."



"Deitrick has wide-ranging experience as an assistant principal, principal and coach at Barberton High School and Strongsville Middle School," Bratton said.



Bratten said the middle school is "blessed with a wonderful staff and student body," and that with Love and Deitrick, "I believe we are providing our students with all the keys to success."



"I have a passion for education, personal growth and helping students reach their fullest potential," Deitrick said "What excites me most about my role as assistant principal is having an opportunity to make a positive impact on the students at Kimpton Middle School during a time at which children, oftentimes, are in need of the most support."



Palchesko said she is leaving the district to become the principal at the new Brunswick Middle School.



"Brunswick Middle School is currently being built, and will open for the 2020-21 school year," Palchesko said. "We will welcome approximately 1,800 sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade students when the doors open. This is an incredible opportunity to, literally, build a school from the ground up. Leaving Stow-Munroe Falls is bittersweet, as I have built lasting relationships here, and have learned a great deal from both the administration and staff. I will miss being a bulldog, but I look forward to the challenges on the horizon in Brunswick."



The middle school "is being left in the very capable hands of Mr. Mike Love," she added.



"I couldn’t think of a more deserving, knowledgeable, prepared candidate for the job," Palchesko said. "I was both proud and happy to pass the leadership of Kimpton on to him. Stow-Munroe Falls is lucky to have such a dedicated, kind, hard-working. professional at the helm."



Bratten said that Palchesko "has been an incredible asset to our district, staff, and students."



"She will be missed tremendously as an employee and as a friend as her character is second to none," Bratten said.



